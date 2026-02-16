At center court on one of basketball’s brightest nights, Kyrie Irving let his outfit do the talking.

The Dallas Mavericks guard arrived at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game wearing a black shirt stamped with a single word in bold white letters: “PRESS.” Beneath it, a tag carried a message: “Dedicated to our beloved journalists in Gaza showing the world the truth.”

Irving, 33, was not in uniform for the showcase at the Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers, but his presence courtside drew as much attention as any highlight. The shirt echoed the protective markings worn by reporters in conflict zones, turning All-Star Weekend into a stage for a tribute.

The gesture honored Palestinian journalists killed while covering the war in Gaza, a conflict that press freedom groups describe as one of the deadliest periods for media workers in recent memory.

Online discussions surrounding Irving’s appearance cited figures surpassing 200 journalists killed since hostilities escalated.

The apparel came from Wear The Peace, a brand that says it channels proceeds toward humanitarian causes linked to Palestine. Irving’s choice quickly spread across social media, igniting praise and criticism in equal measure.

This was not a one-off statement. In November 2023, Irving appeared at a postgame news conference wearing a black and white keffiyeh, a symbol widely associated with Palestinian solidarity.

He has repeatedly used public settings to spotlight Gaza, blending basketball celebrity with political expression.

Irving’s activism has long invited scrutiny.

He served a suspension in 2022 over unrelated social media controversy, yet he has also earned support from those who see him as an athlete willing to risk backlash to speak on global issues.