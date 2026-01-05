Fenerbahçe Beko welcome Greek powerhouse Olympiacos on Tuesday night as the EuroLeague regular season reaches a pivotal stretch in round 20.

The matchup tips off at 8:25 p.m. local time at Ülker Sports and Event Hall, where two traditional heavyweights collide with playoff positioning very much at stake.

Sarunas Jasikevicius' Fenerbahçe Beko have quietly built one of the league’s most consistent campaigns.

The Istanbul club sit third in the standings with a 12-6 record from 18 games and still hold a game in hand on several rivals.

Their blend of pace, ball movement and defensive discipline has turned Ülker Arena into one of the toughest stops in Europe.

Fenerbahçe arrive in a confident mood after overpowering Baskonia 108-93 in their most recent EuroLeague outing, a performance that underlined both their scoring depth and control in transition.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, come to Istanbul ranked seventh at 11-7, firmly in the hunt for a direct playoff berth.

The Piraeus-based side are no strangers to pressure and momentum, having edged archrivals Panathinaikos AKTOR 87-82 in a tense Greek derby last week.

That win reinforced Olympiacos’ reputation for grinding out results in physical, high-intensity games.

The contest also carries echoes of EuroLeague history.

Fenerbahçe and Olympiacos have shared some of the competition’s most memorable battles, including the 2017 EuroLeague final in Istanbul, when Fenerbahçe lifted the trophy on home soil.

Meetings between the two are typically defined by defensive intensity, tactical adjustments and thin margins.

With the EuroLeague’s top six earning direct playoff spots and teams ranked seventh through 10 heading to the play-in tournament, every result now carries added weight.

A home win would further solidify Fenerbahçe’s push for a top-four finish and potential home-court advantage, while Olympiacos need victories like this to climb the standings and avoid the play-in route.