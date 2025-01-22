Nikola Jokic delivered his fourth straight triple-double on Tuesday, a league-leading 19th of the season, to propel the Denver Nuggets to a 144-109 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Serbian star, who claimed a third NBA Most Valuable Player award last season, again made it look effortless, scoring 27 points with 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

He then sat out all of the fourth quarter, his 13th triple-double of the season achieved through three quarters only.

"I feel I'm playing the best basketball of my life," Jokic told broadcaster TNT, although he admitted the Nuggets team he led to the title in 2023 has work to do.

"We're not where we're supposed to be," he said. "We're trying to find the rhythm."

He was encouraged by Tuesday's result against a 76ers team struggling with injuries, most notably to former MVP Joel Embiid.

Six Denver players scored in double figures. That included Julian Strawther's 23 points off the bench, and 19 points from Aaron Gordon.

"Tonight we took care of business," Jokic said.

The Los Angeles Lakers also won big as LeBron James's ninth triple-double of the season fueled a 111-88 victory over the woeful Washington Wizards.

James scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and 13 assists and Anthony Davis scored 29 points with 16 rebounds as the Lakers hammered the league's worst team.

James, who turned 40 on Dec. 30, became just the second player 40 or older to post a triple-double, after Karl Malone in 2003.

Knicks hang on

The New York Knicks held off the Nets in Brooklyn, surrendering a 10-point fourth-quarter lead before pulling away late to win the cross-town clash 99-95.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points and pulled down 16 rebounds.

OG Anunoby added 20 points and Jalen Brunson struggled early but scored eight of his 17 points with less than three minutes to play to help the Knicks escape.

The Knicks led 75-85 with 10:10 left in the fourth quarter but the Nets – led by 23 points from D'Angelo Russell – had grabbed a 90-89 lead with 2:35 remaining.

Brunson's pullup shot restored the Knicks' lead. He followed with a layup and a jumper before Anunoby threw down a dunk, Brunson finally capping the scoring with a pair of free throws.

"We know how special he is," Towns said of Brunson. "He lives for those moments."

The Toronto Raptors dug themselves out of an early 21-point hole to beat the visiting Orlando Magic 109-93.

RJ Barrett scored 19 points and Scottie Barnes added 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Raptors, who outscored the Magic 40-20 in the third quarter to take control.

Paolo Banchero scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Magic, who slumped to a fourth straight defeat.

The Portland Trail Blazers dispatched the Heat 116-107 in Miami. Anfernee Simons scored 24 points and Deandre Ayton added 22 points and 15 rebounds for the high-energy Trail Blazers, who had seven players score in double figures.

With Miami's top scorer Tyler Herro sidelined by groin tightness, Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 22 points. Rookie Kel'el Ware made his first career start and added 20 points and 15 rebounds.

But the Heat – who endured a stretch of 19 straight missed three-pointers – suffered their fourth loss in their past five games.