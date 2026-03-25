Nikola Jokic orchestrated another show-stopping performance Tuesday, scoring 23 points, hauling in 17 rebounds, and tying a season high with 17 assists to carry the Denver Nuggets to a 125-123 victory over the host Phoenix Suns.

With the game knotted at 123, Jokic calmly drained a 12-foot jumper with 11.5 seconds remaining, handing Denver a narrow lead that Devin Booker’s final 3-pointer couldn’t overturn.

Jokic’s night was a master class in versatility.

He notched his NBA-leading 29th triple-double early in the third quarter when a pinpoint pass to Aaron Gordon set up a dunk.

Later, he threaded another full-court assist to Christian Braun, while his scoring included timely baskets down the stretch.

Despite an early technical foul after a heated exchange with referee Dannica Baroody, Jokic remained composed, directing Denver’s offense with precision.

The Nuggets, who have been hampered by injuries for much of the season, are now approaching full strength.

Jamal Murray poured in 21 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, while Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 off the bench, providing steady scoring and spacing.

Denver carried a 10-point lead at halftime, but Phoenix refused to fold.

Jordan Goodwin and Grayson Allen drained consecutive 3-pointers late in the third, trimming the deficit to 97-95 and setting up a tense fourth quarter.

Booker finished with 22 points and eight assists, while Allen and Jalen Green each scored 21.

The Suns rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final 3 minutes but fell short in a heart-stopping finish.

Their recent slide has seen them lose six of seven, leaving them seventh in the Western Conference and facing an uphill battle to avoid the play-in tournament.

Denver’s victory keeps them hot in the playoff hunt. They have won six of their last eight games and sit 1.5 games behind the Lakers for the No. 3 seed.

The Nuggets host the Mavericks Wednesday, while Phoenix will try to regroup against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Charlotte’s 26 3-pointers powered a 134-90 rout of Sacramento, Donovan Mitchell’s 42 points lifted Cleveland past Orlando 136-131, and Jalen Brunson scored 32 as New York defeated New Orleans 121-116.