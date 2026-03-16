Jalen Brunson scored 30 points and handed out nine assists to lead the New York Knicks to a 110-107 victory over a shorthanded Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, completing the team's largest comeback of the season.

The Knicks went 22 of 23 from the free-throw line, the third time this season they’ve missed at most one attempt while taking 20 or more, and erased a 21-point second-quarter deficit.

Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while OG Anunoby added 14 points, including two free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Jordan Clarkson (14 points) and Landry Shamet (10) each reached double figures off the bench. Josh Hart pulled down 12 rebounds, and Mitchell Robinson had 10.

Brandin Podziemski scored 25 points for the struggling Warriors, who played without injured leading scorers Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and De’Anthony Melton, as well as hobbled veterans Draymond Green, Seth Curry and Al Horford.

Quinten Post had 22 points, Gui Santos scored 20, and Gary Payton II added 19 as Golden State suffered its fifth straight loss.

Podziemski hit two free throws with 8:43 left in the first quarter to give the Warriors a 13-11 lead and start a stretch of more than 28 minutes in which the visitors never relinquished the lead.

Golden State scored the final 11 points of the first quarter to take a 35-21 lead and opened the second with an 11-4 run to reach its biggest lead at 46-25 on Post's putback with 9:30 remaining.

The Knicks began chipping away as the Warriors shot 4 of 13 the rest of the quarter. New York went into halftime on a 20-8 run to pull within 54-45.

The Knicks got within two points five times before Mikal Bridges’ runner tied the score at 73-73 with 3:58 left in the third.

The teams later traded the lead on four consecutive possessions, after which Robinson's putback gave New York an 81-80 lead with 1:07 remaining.

Shamet ended the quarter with a layup.

The Knicks never trailed in the fourth, though the Warriors pulled within one three times in the final 2:04.

Golden State had a chance to tie in the final seconds, but Santos’ pass intended for Post glanced off his hands, and Shamet recovered the ball to run out the clock.