Los Angeles Lakers center DeAndre Ayton was briefly detained Tuesday at Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Bahamas, on suspicion of possessing a small amount of marijuana, but was released without charges following a short investigation.

Ayton, 27, a Nassau native, was traveling through the airport during the NBA All-Star break when authorities stopped him. Initial accounts from sources familiar with the matter described the situation as an arrest. His attorney, Devard Francis, rejected that characterization, saying Ayton was never arrested and was released quickly after investigators determined the substance in question was not in his bag.

“The investigators saw that the actual very small amount of marijuana wasn’t in DeAndre’s bag,” Francis told Reuters. “They still went through their investigations and he was released expeditiously.”

Francis added that the marijuana was found in someone else’s luggage and that Ayton had no involvement.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Los Angeles Lakers did not immediately comment.

Marijuana remains illegal for recreational use in the Bahamas, although the country has taken legislative steps toward permitting medical and religious use. Possession can still prompt police action, even in small quantities, pending broader regulatory changes.

For Ayton, the episode comes during his first season with the Lakers, who signed the former No. 1 overall pick to a two year deal last summer after stops with the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers. The 7-foot center has started 46 games this season, averaging 13.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting efficiently around the rim. He missed his second straight game before the break because of right knee soreness and was listed as day-to-day.

Selected first overall in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Arizona, Ayton has long been one of the Bahamas’ most prominent sports figures. He has represented the national team in international competition and remains a central figure in the country’s basketball ambitions.

The NBA does not test for marijuana under its current collective bargaining agreement, removing any potential league discipline from the matter.

As of Wednesday, the situation appeared fully resolved, with Ayton cleared to travel and expected to rejoin the Lakers when they resume play after the break.