The Los Angeles Lakers' impressive week continues as they head to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

After a thrilling 150-145 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, in which they scored their highest point total since 1987, the Lakers staged a remarkable comeback against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Despite trailing by 19 points in the fourth quarter, they rallied to win 128-124 in double overtime, securing their fourth consecutive win.

Notably, the Lakers achieved this without LeBron James, who sat out due to a left ankle injury. Anthony Davis led the charge with 34 points and 23 rebounds, supported by Austin Reaves' impressive 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, along with D'Angelo Russell's 29 points and 12 assists.

Los Angeles did not take the lead until Spencer Dinwiddie's 3-pointer in the first overtime, giving them a 111-108 advantage. Russell's two free throws at the end of the first overtime forced a second overtime period, where the Lakers finally secured the victory.

"It was high-level basketball," Davis said. "It was a fun game, a great game. Two teams competing. We know where we're trying to get to and where we are in the standings. We've got to control what we can control, and that's taking it one game at a time."

With 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Lakers hold the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings. If the season ended today, they would host the Golden State Warriors in the 9 vs. 10 play-in game, a rematch of last year's Western Conference semifinal series.

Looking ahead to their meeting with Memphis on Wednesday, the Lakers will face the challenge of the second night of a back-to-back, following a game in which Davis logged 52 minutes, Russell played 50, and Reaves was on the court for 48. However, James is likely to return against the Grizzlies.

In contrast to the Lakers, Memphis (24-48) should have the stamina advantage, having played just one game in the last four days.

Memphis suffered a 128-103 defeat in Denver on Monday, trailing by 25 points at halftime and cutting the deficit to 15 points in the third quarter, but unable to get closer.

"Obviously, we've fallen quite a bit throughout this season, but the spirit of the group has been great," said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins. "The dialogue has been great on what we can build on for the rest of the season and going into next year."

As they approach the end of the season, the Grizzlies hope to welcome back a key player from their 50-plus-win seasons in each of the past two years. Brandon Clarke, sidelined since tearing his left Achilles tendon last March, is nearing his season debut. Clarke played in 237 games (29 starts) over the previous four seasons, averaging in double figures each year with Memphis. He was upgraded to questionable to return Wednesday against Los Angeles.