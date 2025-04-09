Luka Doncic didn’t wait for his Dallas homecoming to stir up drama.

On the eve of facing his former team, the Slovenian star was ejected during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 136-120 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Doncic had 23 points before picking up his second technical foul and getting tossed with 7:40 left in the fourth quarter. He claimed he was jawing with a fan, but the officials saw it differently.

The Thunder closed strong, outscoring the Lakers 29-12 after Doncic’s exit.

“I mean, it was tough,” Doncic said. “I mean, we were right there. I think we fought the whole game ... We came back in the third quarter. We were fighting, man. So it was tough to see that kind of situation happen. And you know, that’s on me too, so I can’t let my team down like that.”

Now, Doncic can focus on the Mavericks – the team he led to the NBA Finals just last season after winning the scoring title. The five-time All-Star was among those shocked when he was traded for Anthony Davis on Feb. 2.

Though Doncic has bonded with his new teammates, he looks forward to being back in Dallas.

“Of course that’s going to be a lot of emotion for me,” he said. “Like, how do we know what to expect? I don’t know how I’m going to feel, honestly. I’m looking forward to being back in Dallas. Obviously, with the fans, seeing my ex-teammates – it’s going to be very emotional for me, for sure.”

Doncic is averaging 27.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists in 26 games with the Lakers. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd is well aware of the damage the versatile guard can inflict.

“He’s playing incredible, but that’s Luka,” Kidd said. “Luka’s one of the best players in the world. You’ve got to be able to show different defenses, and that’s even hard. When you look at what he’s doing – he’s shooting the 3, he’s getting to the rim and to the free-throw line, and he’s setting the table for his teammates. Our defense will be tested.”

Lakers forward LeBron James, who has had a few returns throughout his career, said he expects Doncic to be received warmly.

“I think he’ll get a standing ovation and they’ll clap and cheer,” James said. “You’ll hear his name a lot. That’s what I’m expecting.”

James said the team is prepared to help Doncic work through the unusual circumstances.

“Whatever he needs,” James said. “I think winning will be the best solution.”