LeBron James has become the first NBA player to contribute a piece to China’s state-run People’s Daily, signaling a possible thaw in the years-long rift between the league and Beijing.

The NBA experienced decades of rapid growth in China, where an estimated 300 million people play basketball, turning the league into a cultural and commercial powerhouse reportedly worth more than $4 billion.

That popularity suffered a setback in 2019, when Houston Rockets then-GM Daryl Morey tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

The backlash was immediate. China’s state broadcaster CCTV halted NBA broadcasts for 28 months, sponsors severed ties, and Rockets merchandise disappeared from shelves. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver later disclosed that the league suffered financial losses totaling “hundreds of millions” of dollars.

Six years later, despite renewed U.S.-China trade tensions, the People’s Daily publication of James’ essay highlights that the NBA’s relationship with its most important market outside North America is nearing full repair.

Over the past three years, CCTV has gradually resumed broadcasting NBA games, and Chinese companies have signed new sponsorship deals with the league.

The NBA is preparing next month for two preseason games in Macau, marking the first time since 2019 that NBA teams will play on Chinese soil.

James’ essay, in a newspaper known for signaling Beijing’s views on a variety of issues, follows his visits to Chinese megacities Shanghai and Chengdu as part of the Forever King Tour, commemorating the 20th anniversary of his first Nike tour of Asia.

“The enthusiasm and kindness of Chinese friends deeply touch me, and all I can do is give my all in every game to express my gratitude,” wrote James, who has visited China 15 times and is about to start a record-breaking 23rd NBA season. “I hope I can contribute to the development of Chinese basketball.”

The People’s Daily publishing James’ tribute could also signal Chinese leadership’s desire for U.S. cultural icons to help promote people-to-people exchanges at a time when bilateral relations are strained.

Chinese ambassadors to the U.S. have previously attended and spoken at sporting events stateside to convey conciliatory messages about bilateral ties to American audiences.