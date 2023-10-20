LeBron James, the enduring basketball star, has solidified his legacy as the defining figure of this era, marked by his unique blend of strength, skill, intelligence and an unwavering drive to win.

As he embarks on his 21st NBA season, with his 39th birthday inching closer in December, the league's all-time leading scorer shows astonishingly few signs of slowing down.

From a statistical perspective, James has maintained his prolific output for two decades, highlighting his enduring greatness.

While LeBron admits to feeling the years creeping up, to everyone else, the passage of time is nearly imperceptible.

"I feel different. I'm not a 21-year-old, that's for sure," he said, chuckling. "It feels a little different getting out of bed every day. But as far as my energy level, I feel pretty good."

In the 21st century, modern athletes across various sports have redefined the conventional norms of aging and decline.

LeBron James is a prime example of this phenomenon, as he continues to outperform expectations year after year.

His Lakers teammates can attest to his relentless dedication, often finding themselves outmatched by the seemingly ageless superstar in practice.

James makes this unprecedented NBA longevity appear effortless, yet he remains elusive about his endgame.

He confessed that he does not know how long he intends to play, but the Paris Olympics next summer are on his radar.

"I don't know what the end is going to look like," he said.

It is a question that lingers in the minds of many NBA fans.

As he enters his 21st season, LeBron James becomes the sixth player in NBA history to achieve this milestone.

However, what sets him apart is the sustained level of performance he has maintained throughout his career.

Although he entered the league straight out of high school, giving him more seasons at a younger age, this also resulted in more wear and tear on his body from competing against seasoned professionals. Nonetheless, he continues to defy the odds, averaging nearly 29 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game last season.

The other five NBA players who reached the 21-season mark saw a significant decline from their peak performance.

In contrast, James remains an elite, All-Star-caliber player, leading his team to the Western Conference finals last season with championship aspirations on the horizon.

James attributed his ability to stay at the top to more than just a legendary work ethic.

He emphasized the importance of passion for the game, respect for its history, and the relentless effort required to achieve greatness.

"There’s no substitution for work. I put in the work on the court, off the court," he said.

Injuries have been the only major obstacle to James' sustained excellence in the latter part of his career.

He has missed 80 games over the past three seasons.

Despite being hampered by a foot injury last spring, he extended his playoff-game streak to an astonishing 282 games without an absence.

To keep LeBron healthy and performing at his best, the Lakers are working diligently on minute management and have bolstered their roster with more playmakers.

This approach aims to reduce the load on James when initiating the offense, ensuring he remains a force to be reckoned with.

Although a player with a storied career like LeBron James might seem to lack motivation, he consistently finds new horizons to conquer.

Having recently surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record, he is now within 549 minutes of overtaking Abdul-Jabbar's record for the most minutes played in NBA history. If he remains in good health, he will likely become the first player to reach 40,000 points in the NBA.

Beyond these records, LeBron finds inspiration in his family, dedicating this season to his oldest son, Bronny, who is recovering from a cardiac event.

James is determined to be an example of hard work and perseverance for his children. When asked what fuels his passion two decades into his career, he points to his three children and the chance to coach his son's AAU team during the summer. "I feel like I've got a lot more in the tank to give," he said, demonstrating that the enduring brilliance of LeBron James shows no signs of dimming.