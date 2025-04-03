The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are on a collision course for a blockbuster first-round playoff showdown, and Thursday’s clash in Los Angeles offers a tantalizing preview.

Fueled by trade-deadline reinforcements, both teams are channeling their championship pedigree into deep postseason aspirations.

Golden State has been red hot since acquiring Jimmy Butler from Miami, going 19-5 since his debut on Feb. 8. Paired with a resurgent Stephen Curry, the Warriors are surging at the right time.

Curry delivered another masterpiece Tuesday, dropping 52 points – draining 12 3-pointers – to lead a 134-125 comeback win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Butler added 27 points, while Draymond Green recorded a triple-double with 13 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, all despite the absences of Jonathan Kuminga (pelvis) and Gary Payton II (thumb).

Butler is averaging 17.5 points per game with the Warriors, while his basketball IQ and defensive play have helped Golden State thrive.

“Jimmy saved our season,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters. “The trade saved our season. Everybody knows that. But you watch what he did – 12-for-12 from the (free-throw) line. Steph goes off the floor, we’re running everything through him. Just a big-time defender, big-time two-way player.”

The Lakers have a season-saver of their own in Luka Doncic, who arrived in February from the Dallas Mavericks for Anthony Davis. Doncic has averaged 27.2 points with his new team and had 20 in a 104-98 home win over the Houston Rockets on Monday.

But the Lakers still go as LeBron James goes, and even though the 40-year-old was limited to 16 points in the victory, his eight rebounds, four assists and two steals helped Los Angeles to the finish line.

The Lakers’ bench is also finding its way, with Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent adding 20 points each. Lakers reserves outscored the Rockets’ bench 46-32.

Los Angeles is trying to get Finney-Smith to shoot more, and confidence from teammates and coaches is making an impact. He was 6-for-11 from 3-point range.

“I always want to make the right read,” Finney-Smith said. “... So, it feels good when guys like (Doncic) and Bron are telling me to shoot. Because it could be the other way around.”

Vincent also made six 3-pointers against the Rockets.

The fight for playoff positioning in the Western Conference is not lost on the Lakers.

“It’s so close,” James said. “People are jumping each other, falling behind, whatever the case may be. For us, obviously, our mission is to lock in a playoff spot. We don’t want to have to play in the play-in. So, we understand what’s at stake.”

Doncic aggravated a sore elbow during the victory over the Rockets but intends to play against the Warriors.

The Lakers have won all three games against the Warriors this season, most recently on Feb. 6 in a 120-112 home victory, when James scored 42 points and Curry had 37.