LeBron James achieved a significant milestone on Saturday night, scoring his 40,000th career point in his 21st NBA season, solidifying his place as one of the greatest players of all time.

The historic basket came in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Denver Nuggets, as James drove past Michael Porter Jr. for a layup.

The arena erupted in applause, and James received a standing ovation during the next timeout.

Coach Darvin Ham congratulated him with a pat on the chest, and an in-arena video presentation celebrated the achievement.

Despite starting the game with an airball, King James quickly found his rhythm, scoring a layup for his first points and hitting a corner three-pointer before subbing out in the first quarter.

He returned in the second quarter, wasting no time in attacking the basket to reach the historic milestone.

James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record of 38,387 points on Feb. 7, 2023, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

His relentless pursuit of excellence has also seen him reach 39,000 points in a game against the Utah Jazz in an In-Season Tournament.

Coach Ham, who witnessed Abdul-Jabbar's dominance as a young fan, never imagined anyone could surpass the record.

He attributed James' success to the dedication and resources he invests in maintaining his health and performance.

At 39 years old, James remains a force to be reckoned with, holding the record for the second-most regular-season and most playoff minutes in NBA history.

He is the only player to achieve at least 10,000 points, rebounds, and assists in his career.

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who previously coached James with the Cleveland Cavaliers, marveled at James' ability to maintain his high level of play.

"While the numbers are impressive, what's truly remarkable is his continued greatness," Malone said. "He's not just playing; he's playing at an elite level. It's a testament to his longevity and commitment to excellence."