LeBron and Bronny James scribed their names into NBA chronicles on Tuesday, becoming the first father-son duo to share the court in a regular-season game as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-103.

The pair, who briefly teamed up in a preseason game earlier this month, entered late in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena with the Lakers leading 51-35.

A deafening roar erupted from the home crowd as the James duo approached the scorers' table to check in, with fans savoring the moment after the Lakers had built a commanding lead.

As LeBron and his son prepared to enter, LeBron Sr. was overheard telling Bronny: "You ready? You see the intensity, right? Just play carefree though."

In a Hollywood-like moment, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr., who made baseball history playing together for the Seattle Mariners in 1990-91, watched the James' historic debut courtside.

"That moment – us checking in together – is something I'll never forget, no matter how old I get, how my memory may fade," said LeBron, who started the day celebrating his daughter Zhuri Nova's 10th birthday.

"Everything was great today – everything – from the moment I woke up," he added. "Obviously, this is the first time in the NBA’s beautiful history that a father and son have been on the same floor, let alone the same team. It was pretty cool."

Bronny's debut for the Lakers was quiet. The 20-year-old spent 2 minutes and 41 seconds on the court, missing two shots before being substituted.

He expressed gratitude for the support from Lakers fans.

"I tried not to focus on everything going on around me. I was just trying not to mess up. But I definitely felt the energy," Bronny said.

Lakers officials were coy before Tuesday's season-opener about when the father-son duo would first take the court together.

However, NBA superstar LeBron, who turns 40 in December, admitted before the game that he could hardly contain his excitement at realizing his long-held dream of sharing the court with his son.

"Just to run out the tunnel knowing he’ll be in uniform, see him warm up, and be out there with my teammates," he told reporters during a morning shoot-around.

Anticipation for the James duo has dominated the Lakers’ preparations since Bronny was drafted 55th overall in June.

'It's been a treat'

Bronny is expected to spend most of his rookie season in the G League rather than with the Lakers' senior squad.

LeBron, however, said he has cherished accompanying his son through his first steps into professional basketball.

"It’s been a treat. In preseason, the practices, every day... the plane rides, the bus rides – being with him and showing him the ropes, along with his teammates and coaches, just what this professional life is all about. Super-duper cool."

Bronny’s ascent to the NBA is particularly remarkable given that just over a year ago, he suffered cardiac arrest during a workout with his University of Southern California teammates.

LeBron said his son’s swift recovery from that life-threatening episode convinced him Bronny would one day play in the NBA.

"To see him play in a college Division I game the same year he had heart surgery... I knew then that nothing would stop him from achieving what he wanted," LeBron said.