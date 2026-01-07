LeBron James and Luka Doncic saved their best for last Tuesday night, combining for 60 points as the Los Angeles Lakers erased a late deficit and pulled away for a 111-103 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The victory, fueled by a decisive fourth-quarter surge, stretched the Lakers’ winning streak to three games and kept them firmly in the Western Conference title chase.

Los Angeles improved to 23-11, holding third place behind Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

The Pelicans, owners of the West’s worst record at 8-30, pushed the Lakers deep into the night and appeared poised for an upset after carrying an 86-79 lead into the final quarter. Trey Murphy III was relentless, pouring in 42 points in a standout performance that repeatedly punished the Lakers’ perimeter defense.

But experience and star power tipped the balance.

James ignited the comeback by drilling consecutive three-pointers during a 9-0 Lakers run to open the fourth quarter, flipping momentum in a matter of minutes.

Doncic soon followed, slicing through the Pelicans’ defense for eight points down the stretch to steady the finish.

At 41, James delivered another commanding all-around effort, finishing with 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block.

Doncic matched him with 30 points, adding 10 assists to anchor the offense when it mattered most.

New Orleans received limited support beyond Murphy.

Zion Williamson scored 15 points, while rookie Derik Queen added 10 points and 13 rebounds, but the Pelicans struggled to keep pace once the Lakers tightened defensively late.

Elsewhere in the Western Conference, San Antonio missed a chance to gain ground after a heartbreaking 106-105 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Victor Wembanyama returned from a New Year’s Eve knee injury in style, scoring 30 points off the bench, but watched Memphis steal the game in the final minute.

The Spurs burst out early behind Julian Champagnie’s 15 first-quarter points to build a 31-21 lead.

Memphis responded steadily, winning the second quarter and erupting for 36 points in the third to edge ahead 82-81 entering the fourth.

Cam Spencer proved decisive for the Grizzlies, opening the final period with six straight points and later closing the game with five unanswered points after San Antonio briefly surged ahead 105-101.

“Tonight we just fought to the end,” Spencer said. “They have clutch players, but we stayed mentally strong and finished on the defensive end.”

In other NBA action, Anthony Edwards scored 26 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised past the Miami Heat 122-94.

In Indianapolis, the Cleveland Cavaliers handed the Pacers their 13th straight loss, edging Indiana 120-116. Darius Garland led Cleveland with 29 points, while Evan Mobley added 20 and Jarrett Allen posted 19 points and 12 rebounds. Pascal Siakam scored 22 for Indiana, and Andrew Nembhard finished with 15 points and 11 assists.