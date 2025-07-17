Despite a whirlwind of offseason rumors, LeBron James is expected to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2025-26 season, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

According to the report, the Lakers have not discussed a trade or buyout with James, and there is no indication the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is looking to leave. He is expected to report to training camp this fall.

James, 40, exercised his $52.6 million player option last month, locking in his eighth season in purple and gold.

He will return to a team where, for the first time in his career, he is expected to serve as the second option. Luka Doncic, acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Dallas Mavericks in February, is projected to be the centerpiece for Los Angeles this season.

Fueling the trade or buyout speculation was a statement made last month by James' longtime agent, Rich Paul, who said, “We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career.”

Trading James would be difficult due to his salary, as NBA trades must include contracts of comparable value under the league’s salary cap rules.

The Lakers, according to The Athletic, are also hesitant to acquire a player earning around $50 million annually if he has additional years remaining on his contract. James’ $52.6 million deal expires at the end of the upcoming season.

James is entering his record-setting 23rd NBA season. He has played in 1,562 regular-season games and is 50 appearances shy of breaking Hall of Famer Robert Parish’s NBA record.

In 70 games during the 2024-25 season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists – ranking in the top 22 in each category.

A 21-time All-Star, four-time MVP and four-time NBA champion, James has scored a record 42,184 regular-season points and 50,473 combined points in the regular season and playoffs.

He entered the NBA as an 18-year-old after being selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft. He turns 41 in December.