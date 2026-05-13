After the Los Angeles Lakers were defeated by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs, LeBron James enters an offseason defined by uncertainty, with the NBA icon weighing whether to remain in Los Angeles, join another team or consider retirement.

With his 23rd NBA season complete, the league’s all-time leading scorer faces one of the biggest decisions of his career.

Moments after the Lakers’ 115-110 defeat in Monday’s Western Conference semifinal series, the 41-year-old said he was not ready to decide his future.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me, obviously,” the 22-time All-Star told reporters. James added that he plans to “recalibrate” with his family and spend time with them before making any decision about the next step in his career.

Numbers have been declining

As James left the floor Monday after posting 24 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, some wondered whether it was his last appearance in the NBA.

At 41, it is no surprise James is no longer producing at the level he once did, averaging 20.9 points per game this season while playing a supporting role behind Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves. His scoring output has declined since the 2021-22 season, when he averaged 30.3 points per game.

James, who owns the longest career in NBA history, said he has “always been in love with the process” of playing basketball, from showing up to morning practices to “giving everything I got.”

The native of Akron, Ohio, was selected first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers and steadily rose to stardom, earning MVP honors in 2009 and 2010.

He took his talents to the Miami Heat in 2010, winning back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013 before returning to the Cavaliers in 2014.

In 2016, he led Cleveland to a championship, ending the city’s 52-year professional sports title drought.

He left the Cavaliers for a second time in 2018 to join the Lakers, where he won a fourth title in 2020.

Return to L.A. still an option

James could re-sign with the Lakers, though head coach JJ Redick cautioned that a decision would likely come in the next two months.

“I haven’t even thought about that,” Redick said postgame. “We’ll deal with the offseason in the offseason, which is the next two months.”

It is hard to imagine a team that would not welcome the chance to add James, but any suitor would need to give him a compelling reason to leave. Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, with 43,440 career points, he will likely want to finish his career in contention.

His eldest son, Lakers guard Bronny James, said he has “no clue” about his father’s plans.

“He looks like he can play another however many years, but he’s been in the league longer than he’s been out of it,” said the 21-year-old. “It’s insane. I think he should think about it, and whatever he feels happy with, do that.”