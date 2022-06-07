A one-of-a-kind LeBron James card, dubbed the holy grail of trading cards, could fetch over $6 million when it goes under the hammer this week, according to auctioneers at Goldin.

The "Triple Logoman" card, a single-issue card featuring the 18-time NBA All-Star, includes patches taken from jerseys James wore while with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

Issued by Panini as part of its 2020-21 "Flawless" collection, the card set off a frenzied hunt among collectors including Canadian rapper Drake, who bought 10 cases of the pricey basketball cards in a failed attempt to locate it.

"The best comparison that I can use for the modern reader is, imagine Willy Wonka (and) the Chocolate Factory, looking for that golden ticket," Ken Goldin, executive chairman of auctioneers Goldin, told Reuters.

"And then imagine there was only one golden ticket instead of five."

The "Triple Logoman" card is seen in this undated handout photo. (Reuters Photo)

The card was discovered after a yearlong hunt among collectors during a live social media event.

Goldin called it the holy grail of sports collectibles and believes it could challenge the record for the most expensive sports trading card, topping the $6.6 million paid for the Honus Wagner T-206 baseball card in August.

James, a four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) MVP, already holds a coveted place in the hearts of collectors.

An "ultra-rare" signed rookie card for the four-time NBA champion broke the record for the most expensive basketball card ever sold last year, fetching $5.2 million.

It was the second-highest amount paid for any sports trading card, tying the amount paid for a 1952 rookie card for baseball great Mickey Mantle.

The auction for the "Triple Logoman" card opens on Wednesday and closes on June 25.