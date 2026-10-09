LeBron James showcased his playmaking skills in his Philadelphia 76ers debut Thursday, recording five assists while attempting just one field goal in his first preseason appearance for the team.

The 41-year-old finished with 10 points, going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line, but Philadelphia fell 114-108 to the Brooklyn Nets in New York. James did not play in the second half.

After sitting out Philadelphia's preseason opener Monday against the NBA champion New York Knicks, James played Thursday to give the 76ers a look at their revamped starting lineup.

James and fellow newcomer Jaylen Brown joined Philadelphia holdovers Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Joel Embiid.

"Obviously, I was wearing a new uniform, but the game is the game, and the game is needed to be played on the floor," James said. "And I was happy to be able to log some minutes with the guys that we've been going at each other in practice for the last two weeks, a week and a half, or whatever the case may be."

James scored four points, all on free throws, and recorded five assists in the first quarter. His lone field goal came near the midpoint of the second quarter, when he made a layup to put Philadelphia ahead 40-39.

James signed a two-year, $8 million contract with a player option to join the 76ers as a free agent in July.

In 60 games for the Lakers last season, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists, down from his career averages of 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

The 22-time All-Star is the NBA's career leader in games played (1,622) and points (43,440). He has won championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.