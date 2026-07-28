The Philadelphia 76ers officially unveiled LeBron James on Monday, announcing that the NBA's all-time leading scorer will wear his familiar No. 23 jersey.

The 76ers marked the announcement with a social media post showing James' blue No. 23 jersey hanging in his locker alongside a crown, a tribute to his longtime "King James" nickname.

"I cannot wait to see LeBron alongside Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and our talented roster as we work to deliver a championship for Philly," 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris said in a press release.

"To LeBron and his family: We are grateful you chose the 76ers and look forward to this next chapter of your legendary career. Welcome to the 76ers!"

The Phillie Phanatic welcomes LeBron James to Philadelphia during a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, U.S., July 24, 2026. (AFP Photo)

James, 41, announced his decision to join Philadelphia on Friday and will now look to become the first player to win NBA championships with four different teams after capturing two titles with the Miami Heat and one each with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, who has worn both No. 23 and No. 6 during his professional career, spent the last eight seasons with the Lakers, leading them to the 2020 NBA title after two separate stints with the Cavaliers and four seasons with the Heat.

Announcing what he called his "last decision," James said he chose Philadelphia because he believes he can help make the 76ers a championship team. The franchise has not won an NBA title in 43 years.

"There is no doubt LeBron is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball, and there are no words to measure the impact he'll have on this organization," 76ers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey said.