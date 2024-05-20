LeBron James made headlines when he unfollowed Sean "Diddy" Combs on Instagram, coinciding with the emergence of a video allegedly depicting Diddy in a physical altercation with singer Cassie Ventura.

This development adds to the mounting controversies surrounding the music mogul.

As reported by Marca, the news of LeBron's unfollow was first spotted by an LA Lakers fan page, sparking widespread reactions online.

Fans hailed Klutch Sports, LeBron's agency, seeing the move as a stance against Diddy's actions, with some praising it as a strategic PR move and others applauding LeBron's moral stand.

Whether LeBron's unfollow was a personal choice or advised by Klutch Sports, it has been hailed positively by supporters.

"Klutch is too fast, man," remarked one fan, while another declared, "That's why he (LeBron James) is the GOAT."

The allegations against Diddy have garnered significant media attention, with Cassie Ventura's initial lawsuit leading to further accusations against the music mogul.

Amid this scandal, an Instagram Live video featuring LeBron James mentioning "there's no party like a Diddy party" fueled speculation about his stance on the issue, prompting boxer Ryan Garcia to seek clarification from LeBron on social media.