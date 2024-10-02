LeBron James declared he has nothing left to prove on the basketball court but remains eager for the upcoming NBA season, marking his 22nd year and his first alongside his teenage son, Bronny.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward, a four-time NBA champion and the league's all-time leading scorer, recently led Team USA to a gold medal at the Paris Games this summer, securing his third Olympic title.

"Is there anything left for me to accomplish as a basketball player? No," he told reporters on the first day of Lakers training camp on Tuesday.

"Everything else is extra credit. I'll take it, though. I love it. I love what I do. But I've got everything."

James will realize his dream of playing with his 19-year-old son, Bronny, who the Lakers selected with the 55th pick of this year's NBA draft.

The elder James, who turns 40 in December, said it was "amazing" to share the floor with his son during Tuesday's practice.

The Jameses will be playing under first-time head coach JJ Redick, although LeBron said he will be "an extension of the coaching staff on the floor."

"I'm going to lead by example," he said.

"I'm going to lead with my voice. My voice is very commanding."

LeBron said there is plenty for the Lakers to improve on after they suffered a first-round playoff defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets last season, singing out the need to be better in transition defense.

"We have to hold each other accountable, help each other, demand more out of each other," he said when asked what it would take for the Lakers to be a top-five defense in the league.