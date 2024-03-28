LeBron James triumphantly returned after missing a game, delivering a stellar 23-point triple-double to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a 136-124 NBA victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

James had sat out the Lakers' previous game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a sore left ankle. His absence was keenly felt in the come-from-behind double-overtime win, but he made up for lost time with a dominant performance against the Grizzlies.

Despite missing Anthony Davis, who was sidelined with a hyperextended left knee after playing nearly 52 minutes in the previous game, the Lakers found a hero in Rui Hachimura.

Hachimura's impressive shooting, including seven of eight from beyond the arc, led to a remarkable 32-point, 10-rebound performance, helping the Lakers secure their fifth consecutive victory.

This streak is crucial for the team as they aim to climb out of the play-in tournament and secure a direct spot in the playoffs.

Facing a Grizzlies team struggling with injuries and setbacks, the Lakers took control early, leading by eight at halftime and maintaining their advantage throughout the game.

James' triple-double, his fourth of the season, was a testament to his versatility and leadership on the court. Despite dealing with lingering ankle issues, the 39-year-old superstar showcased his strategic approach, emphasizing that he didn't alter his game significantly due to Davis's absence.

"Read and react to the game, see how the defense is playing, and see the rhythm of my guys," he said of his approach.

"It's good to be back out there with them and be able to do many things tonight to help us win."

The Golden State Warriors, fueled by 23 points from Andrew Wiggins and two late baskets by Stephen Curry, beat the Magic 101-93 in Orlando despite the ejection of Draymond Green just 3 minutes and 36 seconds into the contest.

Curry was left shaking his head when Green was tossed. He received two quick technical fouls for heatedly arguing a foul call.

It was the fourth ejection of the season for Green, who missed 16 games after he was suspended in December for swinging an arm into the head of Suns center Jusuf Nurkic.

Curry was clearly frustrated at the incident, shaking his head and pulling his jersey over his face.

But the Warriors, who maintained their tenuous hold on the final play-in berth in the Western Conference, regrouped to finish the first quarter with a 27-11 lead they wouldn't relinquish.

"Too bad," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Green's ejection. "It was unfortunate. He deserved it and he'll bounce back.

"I'm just proud of the guys for stepping up."

The Warriors led by 15 midway through the third quarter, but that had dwindled to six heading into the fourth and the Magic cut the lead to one with 2:41 to play.

Gary Payton II's layup gave the Warriors a bit of breathing room before Curry drove for a hook shot with 1:09 remaining to make it 98-93.

Curry followed with a step-back three-pointer that sealed the victory with 33.8 seconds remaining, following up his familiar "night-night" celebration with an emotional kick of a court-side chair.

Wiggins, who scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, also came up with a big block of a Franz Wagner shot in the waning seconds.

Rockets keep rolling

Cole Anthony scored 26 points off the bench to lead the Magic, but the Warriors improved to 7-0 when holding opponents to less than 100 points.

The Warriors maintained a one-game lead over the Houston Rockets for 10th place in the West.

But the Rockets kept the pressure on for the last play-in spot with a 132-126 overtime victory over the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder that stretched Houston's winning streak to 10 games.

The Thunder, chasing the reigning champion Denver Nuggets for the top spot in the West, were without star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was sidelined with a right quadriceps contusion.

Josh Giddey carried the load in his absence, scoring 31 points. But Houston's Jalen Green led all scorers with 37 points and the Rockets out-scored the Thunder 20-14 in overtime to seal the win.

The New York Knicks continued their push for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs by thrashing the Toronto Raptors 145-101.

The victory, coupled with the Cleveland Cavaliers' 118-111 loss to the Hornets in Charlotte, gave the Knicks sole possession of third place in the East.