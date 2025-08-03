Slovenian basketball star Luka Doncic signed a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers worth a reported $165 million, the team announced Saturday.

Doncic, who joined the Lakers in a jaw-dropping trade earlier this year, will remain with the Lakers for the next three years through to 2028.

"Today is a monumental moment for our franchise. Luka Doncic's future is with the Los Angeles Lakers," President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka said in a statement.

"Luka is one of the game's most transcendent players and his on-court dominance and passion is without compare," Pelinka added.

The 26-year-old expressed delight at the deal, saying he hoped to lead the Lakers back to the summit of the NBA.

"I'm really grateful to the Lakers organization, my teammates and the fans for welcoming me and my family with so much support and kindness since day one," said Doncic.

"This is an amazing organization and I truly believe in what we're building together. I'm going to keep working as hard as I can to bring another championship to Los Angeles and to make Laker Nation proud. This is just the beginning.

Doncic joined the Lakers in February from the Dallas Mavericks in a trade deal that sent shockwaves around the league.

He started 28 games to end the regular season, averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals.

Under his previous contract, Doncic could have become a free agent in 2026, but has now committed to the Lakers long-term.

Doncic was offloaded by the Mavericks in a deal that sent the Lakers' Anthony Davis in the opposite direction.

Mavericks' concerns about Doncic's physical conditioning were reportedly one of the reasons why the club felt willing to part company with the Slovenian, widely regarded as a generational talent.

However, Doncic has looked noticeably slimmer in recent photos and videos, the product of a grueling off-season physical regimen that appears to have yielded impressive results.

"Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better," Doncic told Men's Health magazine in a recent interview.

"Every summer, I try my best to work on different things. Obviously, I'm very competitive. This summer was just a little bit different, you know. It kind of motivated me to be even better."