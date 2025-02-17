Victor Wembanyama acknowledged that Dallas Mavericks fans are still coming to terms with the shocking trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, but he believes the Mavs can still contend for an NBA title.

The San Antonio star, known as Wemby, is also processing the trade, which took place two weeks ago, sending five-time All-Star Doncic to LA in exchange for forward Anthony Davis, who won a title with the Lakers in 2020.

"I’ve watched games of both the Lakers and Mavs since it happened," Wembanyama said in Oakland ahead of the All-Star Game in San Francisco. "What really strikes me is how the Mavs' fans are hurting, how they feel. It was a really strong emotion."

However, Wembanyama is confident that Dallas can still compete at a high level. "I think the Mavs are still contenders. The Lakers are contenders. It’s very competitive. They traded for very good players."

In addition to Doncic, the Lakers also acquired forward Maxi Kleber and center Markieff Morris in the deal.

The Mavericks received 31-year-old Davis, who is expected to miss multiple weeks with an adductor injury, guard Max Christie, and a future first-round draft pick.

Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a future second-round pick were also sent to the Utah Jazz.

Some Mavericks fans have loudly protested the bewildering trade of a generational talent who led Dallas to the Finals last season.

"It's interesting. We'll see how it goes," Wembanyama said. "But two weeks later, it's still the craziest trade I've ever seen."

The Mavericks take a 30-26 record into the All-Star break, good for eighth place in the Western Conference, while the 32-30 Lakers are in fifth.

Reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic said the trade could end up being good for all involved but went out of his way to praise Doncic.

"I kind of think both teams win," he told reporters. "I think Luka is a generational player, a generational talent. I'm not saying that AD is not. I'm just saying that Luka – have we seen someone like him before? Who is affecting the game on so many levels, so many possessions? And he was building something there."

Doncic was sidelined with injuries during the first half of the season, causing the sharpshooting guard to miss out on making the All-Star team this year.

Jokic, who hails from Serbia, said he will miss the Slovenian's presence at All-Star weekend.

"It's weird because we always have a good night before the game," Jokic said.