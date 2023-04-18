The Philadelphia 76ers put on a display of sheer dominance as their exceptional trio comprising of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris scored 33, 20, and 20 points respectively, propelling the team to a 96-84 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

This impressive performance enabled the 76ers to claim a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series, reinforcing their position as a formidable force to be reckoned with.

Embiid, the two-time NBA scoring champion, was quiet offensively, going 6 of 11 from the floor, but he did just about everything else. The MVP finalist had 19 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

Harris had 12 rebounds. James Harden scored only eight points on 3-of-13 shooting for the Sixers after a sensational Game 1 effort.

Game 3 is on Thursday in New York.

Cam Johnson led the Nets with 28 points. Johnson sent Embiid stumbling on a one-handed dunk down the right side that posterized the 7-footer. Johnson stared down Embiid as the Nets forward backpedaled on defense in the first half.

That was Brooklyn's last GIF-worthy highlight.

Maybe the 76ers just needed to listen to their coach more as they chase their first NBA championship since 1983.

After Brooklyn scored the first bucket of the second half, Doc Rivers called a quick timeout.

"C’mon, guys! C’mon!” Rivers implored in the huddle. "Listen, it’s up to y’all what you all want to do."

How about finally decide the game.

Maxey, who kept the Sixers alive with 15 points in the first half, was stuffed by the rim on a fast break but Harris followed for the bucket and the 76ers finally tied the game at 55-all. Maxey didn’t miss on the next possession - a corner 3 that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Then PJ Tucker missed a 3, grabbed his own rebound, dished to Harden and the Beard buried his first 3 of the game. Harris came right back and connected on a 3 that had him hopping and waving his arms off the court headed into a timeout.

Embiid pumped his fist in the air and exhorted the crowd to get louder with a 64-56 lead.

The Sixers needed the spark after they spiraled from Game 1 dominance to Game 2 disaster in the first half.

No Sixer represented that fall more than Harden. His seven 3s steadied the Sixers in the opener but the aging vet - who battled left Achilles tendon soreness down the stretch of the regular season - was overwhelmed in Game 2. He missed 6 of 7 shots in the first half and all four 3-point attempts. Throw in two fouls and five turnovers and it was a marvel the Sixers only trailed 49-44 at the break.

That had to distress the Nets. Johnson scored 22 points in the half but - much like in Game 1 - the Nets got crushed on the boards and in the paint. Embiid scored eight points but grabbed 15 boards, 13 defensive.

Embiid seemed to make up for some offensive frustration with a two-handed jam late in the game that brought the crowd to its feet.