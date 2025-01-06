Malik Monk erupted for 26 points and 12 assists, while Domantas Sabonis delivered 22 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, powering the Sacramento Kings to a commanding 129-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

The win marked Sacramento's fourth straight, achieved despite the absence of leading scorer De'Aaron Fox.

The Kings took control early, building a 75-51 halftime lead and never trailing, as frustrated Warriors fans trickled out of Chase Center while Sacramento's supporters chanted, "Let's go Kings!"

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 26 points and seven rebounds after sitting out Saturday’s game against Memphis, while Andrew Wiggins added 18 points.

The game marked the Kings' first visit to Chase Center since coach Mike Brown – a former Warriors assistant – was dismissed Dec. 27 following a 13-18 start. Warriors coach Steve Kerr, a close friend of Brown, reiterated his "shock" over the firing. Doug Christie has stepped in as interim coach.

Kings: Fox bruised a glute muscle when he fell hard on a flagrant foul by Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. ... Sacramento hit 10 of its first 17 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, to go ahead 25-14.

Warriors: Forward Jonathan Kuminga will be sidelined for at least three weeks with a sprained right ankle sustained Saturday night against Memphis.

Curry had a dazzling stretch, though it was one of the few highlights for the Warriors. With 9:44 left in the second quarter, Curry’s first of two four-point plays brought Golden State within 40-29. Draymond Green then hit a 3-pointer to make it an eight-point game before Curry converted another four-point play after being fouled by Sabonis.

A night after dishing out 32 assists, the Warriors were held to 22, matching their total turnovers.

The Kings host the Heat on Monday in a back-to-back, while the Warriors face Miami on Tuesday to close out their six-game homestand.