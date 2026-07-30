The proposed NBA Europe league is expected to deliver a major economic boost to Istanbul, with projections showing the city could generate $2.2 billion in economic activity over a 10-year period if it becomes one of the competition's founding markets.

The new league, a joint venture between the NBA and FIBA, is expected to launch in October 2027 and aims to reshape the commercial landscape of European basketball while creating significant financial opportunities for host cities.

According to projections compiled from a report by The Sports Consultancy, Istanbul's total economic impact between 2027 and 2036 would reach approximately $2.2 billion.

The estimate includes direct revenues such as ticket sales, merchandise, sponsorships and broadcasting rights, along with indirect benefits generated through tourism, supply chains, local businesses and full-time employment linked to the league.

The report also projects the league would contribute $819 million to Türkiye's gross domestic product (GDP) over the same period.

During the first decade of operations, Istanbul is expected to stage 213 basketball events, attracting an estimated 3.6 million spectators while supporting an average of 176 full-time jobs annually across various sectors tied to the competition.

Istanbul among Europe's premier host cities

The league is expected to feature 16 teams in its inaugural season, with 12 clubs receiving permanent licenses and the remaining four places awarded based on performances in FIBA competitions, including the Basketball Champions League.

Istanbul is among the cities expected to host one of the permanent franchises, alongside Rome, Milan, London, Manchester, Paris, Lyon, Madrid, Barcelona, Berlin, Munich and Athens.

NBA Europe said the competition is designed not only to elevate the level of basketball across the continent but also to become a significant driver of economic growth for participating cities.

Basketball's rapid growth fuels expansion

The NBA believes Europe presents one of basketball's biggest untapped commercial opportunities.

League research estimates basketball now has 270 million fans across Europe, making it the continent's fastest-growing sport. While football remains Europe's most popular sport, basketball has established itself as the clear second choice in terms of fan interest.

European influence inside the NBA has also never been stronger.

A record 71 European players were on NBA opening-night rosters at the start of last season, highlighting the region's growing importance to the league.

European stars have also dominated the NBA's biggest individual honor, winning the Most Valuable Player award five times in the past eight seasons.

NBA aims to unlock basketball's commercial potential

Despite basketball's growing popularity, the sport still captures less than 1% of Europe's estimated $45 billion sports media and sponsorship market, according to industry estimates.

The NBA believes its nearly 80 years of operational expertise, global marketing reach of roughly 2 billion fans, and proven commercial model can help unlock that untapped potential and significantly increase the financial value of European basketball.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) in June, NBA Europe and Middle East Managing Director George Aivazoglou described Istanbul as a cornerstone of the league's long-term vision.

"Istanbul is a world-class city with an incredible passion for sports, a powerful cultural influence and one of Europe's largest and most dedicated fan bases. If European basketball is entering a new era, we believe Türkiye should be one of the countries helping shape that future," Aivazoglou said.

If approved as planned, the NBA Europe league will operate under a semi-open competition format, combining long-term licensed clubs with merit-based qualification through FIBA competitions in an effort to strengthen both the sport's competitive structure and commercial appeal across the continent.