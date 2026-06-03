NBA Europe is targeting a 16-team league set to launch in October 2027, with or without the EuroLeague’s involvement, NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum said Tuesday.

“We remain in active discussions with the EuroLeague,” Tatum said. “We believe all parties must be aligned, and we are also realistic. We are ready to proceed with FIBA and our partners if needed. There will be a meeting with the EuroLeague in the next couple of weeks.”

The EuroLeague features many of Europe’s basketball powerhouses, including Olympiacos, Real Madrid, Fenerbahçe and Barcelona.

According to Sports Business Journal, EuroLeague clubs would need to pay between $500 million and $1 billion for permanent NBA Europe franchises, though no commitments have been made so far.

“We’ve expressed to the EuroLeague, and we’ve talked to them about the fact that the only way to guarantee a permanent spot in our league is through a successful bid for a permanent franchise,” Tatum said. “But we’re also ready to proceed with our partners and investors if we can’t come to some sort of agreement.

“It would not be ideal, obviously, but we continue to pursue a constructive, collaborative and aligned outcome across the entire European ecosystem. We’ve been consistent in believing that all parties should align here for the best interest of basketball.”

Tatum added, “At the end of the month, the bids will be finalized, and after that, we will go through our process. There is no specific timeline for announcements. We have to finalize our negotiations with the clubs for a tipoff in October 2027.”

Tatum acknowledged recent news that Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is investing in an NBA Europe team that will play in Rome.

“It’s amazing to have someone like Luka, who played in the EuroLeague, return this way to European basketball,” Tatum said. “He is very excited about our project. Luka played in the EuroLeague, and he understands the need for a construct and a system that will benefit the sport.”