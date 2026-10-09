The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) say they remain committed to establishing a league in Europe despite EuroLeague shareholders rejecting a collaboration proposal on Tuesday.

The future of European basketball hangs in the balance, with the NBA aiming to launch its NBA Europe project in 2027 regardless of whether it reaches an agreement with EuroLeague.

EuroLeague, Europe's premier club basketball competition, has expressed openness to working with the NBA but voted against accepting its proposal at a shareholders' assembly on Tuesday.

With EuroLeague advancing its own expansion plans, the window for a potential agreement is narrowing. Without a deal, NBA Europe and EuroLeague could find themselves competing directly for clubs, players, fans and commercial partners across the continent.

"A partnership between the EuroLeague, FIBA and the NBA to unify the European basketball ecosystem would unlock the game's enormous potential across Europe," said a joint statement from the NBA and FIBA on Thursday.

"The NBA and FIBA remain committed to moving forward with a new professional men's league in Europe and helping build a stronger, more sustainable basketball ecosystem alongside partners who share our vision of growth, opportunity and the core principles of the European sports model."

Speaking later Thursday at the Leaders Week sports industry conference in London, NBA Europe Director George Aivazoglou confirmed that they were "moving ahead with plans for a launch next year."

"We're very serious and consistent in terms of our intention to work with everybody who shares our vision of the future," Aivazoglou said.

Aivazoglou also confirmed that the league would start with 16 teams, adding that it would reward teams for qualifying on sporting merit more than the EuroLeague system does. He expressed doubts about the current format of European basketball.

"There is a serious value gap for European basketball. We don't think it's reaching its potential. And we have a perspective about what has happened and what needs to happen to move things forward."

A senior executive at a EuroLeague club told Reuters on Thursday that he expected the NBA to return with an improved offer. The executive added that the 13 EuroLeague shareholder clubs were committed to making any decision together.

Talks between the NBA and EuroLeague could continue, but there is no deadline for reaching an agreement.

A senior sports executive told Reuters on Tuesday that any collaboration was unlikely to begin before 2028.

A person attending the EuroLeague shareholders' assembly on Tuesday told Reuters that the shareholders would meet again within a month to decide on the allocation of long-term EuroLeague licenses.