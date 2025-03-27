The NBA is set to review a proposal for a new European basketball league, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday, following a report outlining a potential competition with up to 10 teams.

According to the sports business website Sportico, the plan could include eight to 10 franchises, with up to four teams from the EuroLeague, Europe's top club competition.

The league would also introduce new teams in cities like London and Paris, with an estimated value of up to $500 million, based on sources familiar with the plans.

An NBA spokesperson said the league would consider the proposal this week, emphasizing that any new competition would be launched "in partnership" with FIBA, the global governing body for basketball.

"At this week's NBA Board of Governors meeting, the league will report on its exploration of a new men's basketball league in Europe, in partnership with FIBA," the spokesperson said.

Rumors of the NBA taking a bigger role in European basketball have swirled for several months, with Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum saying last October there was an "untapped opportunity" to grow the sport in the region.

"There's no doubt that I think there is an opportunity for the game of basketball to continue to grow in Europe," Tatum said on a conference call.

"And, you know, what we're focused on is really working with FIBA and our partners in Europe to tap into this untapped opportunity to further grow the game of basketball there."

Tatum noted that despite basketball's popularity in Europe, the sport had "less than a one percent share of the commercial market."

"So we just think there's an opportunity to have a better model for European basketball," Tatum said.

Sportico reported that while no formal vote on the European league proposal had been scheduled during this week's meetings in New York, team owners could vote on the plan "at any time."

Sportico also reported that under the proposal being considered, the NBA would sell permanent franchise slots to outside investors, such as sovereign wealth funds, private capital, wealthy individuals, or existing European basketball clubs.