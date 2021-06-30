Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman led Turkey to a 95-86 victory against Uruguay in their FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifiers opener late Tuesday.

Osman finished with 27 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, while Beşiktaş's Alperen Şengün added 15 points at the Victoria Memorial Arena in Canada's Victoria.

Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe's Melih Mahmutoğlu also added 10 points as Miami Heat's Ömer Faruk Yurtseven chipped in nine points in the Group B clash.

Jayson Granger was the highest scorer for Uruguay with 25 points and Mathias Calfani scored 16 points.

Turkey will face the Czech Republic in their upcoming group game late Wednesday.