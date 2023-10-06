The NBA’s reigning MVP and scoring sensation, Joel Embiid, has made it clear that he will be donning Team USA’s red, white, and blue jersey in Paris next summer, bypassing the opportunity to represent France on the international stage.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ luminary announced his choice to U.S. Basketball’s managing director, Grant Hill.

This declaration came after over a year of contemplation and speculation, leaving no room for doubt about his intentions for the Paris Olympics.

Embiid’s choice to align himself with the U.S. comes with a deeply personal touch.

The towering center revealed that one of the driving forces behind his decision was the fact that his son is American.

Speaking from the 76ers’ training camp in Fort Collins, Colorado, he explained: “I’ve been here for such a long time. For the past few years, every decision I’ve made has been based on just family. My family, my son, and having the chance to represent a country like the U.S., with my son being born here ... I love my home country, but I really wanted to play in the Olympics.”

The clock was ticking, with France imposing an Oct. 10 deadline for Embiid to make his choice.

Despite the pressure of the impending cutoff date, Embiid expressed his gratitude for the interest shown by the French, acknowledging the difficulty in making such a weighty decision.

While U.S. Basketball has yet to unveil its roster for the Paris Games, if Embiid remains healthy, his presence seems virtually assured among the twelve players who will don the stars and stripes.

The coaching reins will be held by Golden State’s Steve Kerr, with a supporting cast of coaching luminaries, including Erik Spoelstra of Miami, Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers and Mark Few of Gonzaga.

U.S. Basketball’s managing director, Grant Hill, greeted Embiid’s choice with enthusiasm, emphasizing his commitment to building the 2024. U.S. Basketball Men’s National Team over the coming months.

The roster is still in the making, with no player officially named to the team at this point.

San Antonio’s head coach, Gregg Popovich, who led the Americans to gold at the 2019 World Cup and the Tokyo Games, expressed his excitement, recognizing the significance of Embiid’s inclusion. “The stronger the team, the better,” Popovich remarked, acknowledging the fierce competition that awaits the U.S. in international play.

As the U.S. aims for a fifth consecutive gold medal in Paris, Joel Embiid joins an impressive roster of top NBA talent eager to represent their country.

The likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, and many more are set to bolster Team U.S.A.’s pursuit of Olympic glory.

Embiid, however, revealed that his decision was not solely driven by the desire to play alongside great players but was rooted in his personal journey and family ties.

Bam Adebayo, reacting to the Embiid news, succinctly summed up the sentiment: “We’re looking stacked,” he declared during Miami’s training camp in Boca Raton, Florida. LeBron James, speaking from the Los Angeles Lakers’ camp, echoed the sentiment, grinning as he shared his excitement for Team U.S.A.

Embiid’s path to the Paris Olympics was not without its complexities.

The Cameroonian-born star, who became a U.S. citizen last year, could have chosen to represent his home country or even France, where he held citizenship.

However, his enduring connection to the U.S. and its basketball legacy ultimately influenced his decision.

France, the reigning Olympic silver medalists, had made a compelling case for Embiid to join their ranks. With the prospect of teaming up with players like Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama in their frontcourt, it was widely expected that Embiid would opt for the host nation’s team.

French coach Vincent Collet expressed his thoughts on the matter, saying: “I know he met some of our players to discuss. I think he should play with us. But we will see. We will respect his decision, whatever it is.”

Born in Cameroon but shaped by the American basketball landscape, Embiid’s decision signals a massive recruiting coup for Team U.S.A. As an international basketball free agent, he held multiple options due to his unique circumstances.

While the choice was undoubtedly challenging, Embiid affirmed he was ready to make it.

With his Olympic plans now settled, he’s eager to focus on the upcoming NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving behind the ongoing questions about his international commitments.