Çankaya University have paid a special homage to their late basketball player, Nilay Aydoğan, announcing the retirement of her No. 46 jersey in her honor.

Aydoğan tragically fell victim to the catastrophic "disaster of the century" dubbed twin earthquakes that wreaked havoc on southeastern Türkiye, leaving the entire nation in a state of grief and despair.

Days after it was revealed that she was still entombed in the rubble, the tragic news of her demise sent shock waves through the ING Women's Basketball Süper Lig, as the national and Çankaya University basketball player's lifeless body was tragically discovered buried beneath the debris.

In a heartfelt display of honor and remembrance, Çankaya University have permanently retired the No. 46 jersey, paying tribute to their beloved player.

Çankaya University Sports Affairs Branch Manager Haluk Bilgin expressed his deep sorrow over Aydoğan's sad demise, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Emphasizing that Aydoğan was a determined and successful athlete, Bilgin said: "As Çankaya University family and teammates, we will never forget Nilay. We retired our athlete's jersey No. 46 and hung it in the corner of our gym. This number will remain unassigned from now on."

Bilgin mentioned that the Turkish Basketball Federation had named Aydoğan for the remaining 2022-2023 season in the ING Women's Basketball Süper Lig.

He added: "We would like to express our gratitude (for the late athlete's efforts). As the Çankaya University family, once again, we pray for the Almighty's mercy upon our late athlete and her grandmother. Our condolences to her family and loved ones.