The Indiana Pacers advanced to their first NBA Finals since 2000 with a 125-108 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday, led by 31 points from Pascal Siakam and a double-double from Tyrese Haliburton.

The Pacers used a big third quarter to break open a close game and kept the pressure on in the fourth period to win the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals 4-2.

They reached the championship series for the second time in franchise history and will be chasing their first title when the Finals open in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Haliburton said the series triumph was especially sweet after the Pacers were swept in the conference finals last season by eventual champions Boston.

"You know, we got to the same spot last year, fell short and we just worked our tails off as a group to get back here," he said. "It's been a bumpy road with our start and (I'm) just really proud of the resilience of this group."

He was already looking ahead to the formidable challenge of the Thunder, who led the league with 68 regular-season wins and saw star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named Most Valuable Player (MVP).

"It's an exciting time, but we understand that there's a long road ahead, a lot more work to do," Haliburton said. "We've got four more to go."

New York had fended off elimination with a dominant defensive display in game five, but couldn't send the series to a decisive game seven.

Instead, the Knicks, who earned their two NBA titles in 1970 and 1973, remain in search of their first trip to the Finals since 1999.

Siakam, who won a title with Toronto in 2019, was named MVP of the series, bouncing back after a disappointing outing in game five, when the Knicks used a dominating defensive effort to extend the series.

"After a bad game five, we wanted to bounce back," said Siakam, who added five rebounds and three blocked shots on Saturday.

"And I have 100% belief in my teammates. Whenever we're down, we always find a way – and we did that tonight."

Haliburton shook off early shooting struggles to finish with 21, adding 13 assists to key an offensive effort that saw seven Pacers players score in double figures.

Pacers respond

That included 18 off the bench from Obi Toppin and 11 from backup Thomas Bryant as the Pacers reserves outscored the Knicks reserves 38-20.

"I'm really proud of this group," Haliburton said. "We had a tough showing last game as a group. We wanted to respond.

"We did a great job of that," he added. "I'm just so proud of this group and I don't even have words right now."

OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 24 points. Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points and 14 rebounds and Jalen Brunson scored 19 points and handed out seven assists.

But Indiana emerged from a fast-paced first quarter that featured five lead changes with a one-point lead and never trailed again, harrying New York into 18 turnovers that led to 34 Pacers points.

Haliburton, scoreless in the first quarter, warmed up with eight points in the second, including a thunderous dunk after teammate Andrew Nembhard's steal, one of 10 of New York's first-half turnovers.

Nembhard came up with another steal from Brunson and fed Siakam for a layup to push Indiana's lead to six points before Anunoby drilled a basket in the final second of the first half to cut the Knicks' deficit to 58-54 at the break.

The Pacers opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run and pushed their lead to 15 points, 78-63, on back-to-back 3-pointers from Nembhard and Bryant, sending the crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse into a frenzy.

The Knicks quickly trimmed the deficit to seven only for the Pacers to pull away and take a 92-77 lead into the fourth quarter.

Haliburton, who had just 10 points through the first three quarters, added 11 in the final frame as the Pacers romped home.