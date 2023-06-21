Panathinaikos, the Greek basketball team, has made a significant announcement by appointing Ergin Ataman as their new head coach.

Ataman, who recently departed from Anadolu Efes, has now found a new home in Panathinaikos, signing a two-year agreement with the Greek club.

Expressing his excitement about joining Panathinaikos, Ataman conveyed his admiration for the team's iconic green and white colors.

In an interview with the club's official website, he said: "As the head coach of Panathinaikos, my feelings here are absolutely fantastic. I have visited OAKA (Panathinaikos' home arena) a few times as a competitor, but now we are all ready to pursue great goals together."

When asked about his optimism regarding his new role, Ataman responded emphatically, saying: "Of course, I am optimistic. Otherwise, why would I be here? OAKA holds numerous titles and cherished memories. Panathinaikos is one of the biggest teams in Europe, and it is now time to bring back the successful years. This arena will be filled with passionate fans, and we aim to construct a formidable team that will compete fiercely alongside Mr. Giannakopoulos and the entire squad. While I have an affection for Athens, it is essential to note that I did not come here for a vacation. I am a winning head coach and have achieved tremendous success in European basketball over the past four seasons, except for this year. Now, I am optimistic that I will replicate those achievements with Panathinaikos at OAKA. I am certain that our devoted fans will relish it, and our opponents will undoubtedly face challenges."

When questioned about his expectations for his debut game at OAKA, Ataman said: "I am certain it will be a packed arena. I won't be alone. We will have a formidable and well-rounded squad. We are currently in the transfer window, and together with Dimitris Giannakopoulos and the team, we aim to construct a winning and extraordinary team. We are working diligently with the tremendous support of the organization."

In another noteworthy development, Turkish giants, Anadolu Efes have appointed Erdem Can as their new head coach on a two-year contract.

Former Türk Telekom head coach Erdem Can provides tactics to his players during a match against Pınar Karşıyaka, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 6, 2023. (AA Photo)

Can, a former assistant coach at Fenerbahçe Beko and the Utah Jazz, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

He notably played a crucial part in Fenerbahçe Beko's 2017 EuroLeague triumph under Serbian manager Zeljko Obradovic.

Additionally, Can received recognition as the Coach of the Year for the 2022-23 season in the 7Days EuroCup during his tenure with Turk Telekom.

Can's appointment comes as a replacement for Ergin Ataman, who concluded his six-year tenure with Anadolu Efes.

The team's recent success in winning the Süper Lig title has added an extra layer of excitement and anticipation for Can as he embarks on his new role.