A friendly basketball match between Panathinaikos and Maccabi Tel Aviv in southern Cyprus took a sharp turn from sports to politics when a controversial banner unfurled by Panathinaikos supporters overshadowed the on-court action.

The game, which should have been a display of international competition, instead became a flashpoint for historical and political tensions.

Banner outrage

The drama began when Panathinaikos fans revealed a banner reading, "Bloody Turkish Invasion of Cyprus," referring to Türkiye's 1974 military intervention in Cyprus.

This event remains a bitter point of contention between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, with Greek Cypriots viewing it as an invasion, while Turkish Cypriots celebrate it as the "Cyprus Peace Operation."

The banner immediately reignited these historical wounds, drawing outrage and attention away from the game.

Ataman's protest

On the court, Panathinaikos' Turkish coach Ergin Ataman found himself caught up in the tension.

Frustrated by the refereeing decisions in the game's final period, Ataman dramatically stormed onto the court, protesting with a double-fisted gesture indicating his ejection before it was officially declared.

His emotional outburst, however, was quickly eclipsed by the controversy unfolding in the stands.

Despite Ataman’s protests, the focus remained on the politically charged banner.

Maccabi Tel Aviv went on to secure an 88-75 victory, but the result felt secondary to the events happening off the court.

'Sports aren’t for politics'

In the aftermath, Ataman addressed the incident in a written statement, expressing his disappointment with the political provocation. "A banner was displayed in a place meant for sports and friendship, which did not reflect the hospitality we've experienced here. I reacted as strongly as possible to draw attention to this," he wrote on social media.

Ataman emphasized that sports arenas should foster peace, not political division, stating: "The people who displayed that banner do not represent the thousands who have shown me and my team love and respect. Our bond with real basketball fans here remains unshaken."

The veteran coach further highlighted the warmth and hospitality his team received during their visit to Nicosia.

"We were warmly welcomed from day one, greeted with genuine love. The fans who attended our signing event at the hotel brought a real sense of friendship and peace. It’s this unity, through basketball, that will always prevail," he said.