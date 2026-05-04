The Eastern Conference playoffs tightened into a battle of endurance and execution on Sunday, as the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers both survived Game 7 pressure to book their places in the 2026 semifinals after hard-fought first-round series.

Pistons flip series

At Little Caesars Arena, top-seeded Detroit turned a shaky 3-1 series deficit into a commanding finish, beating the Orlando Magic 116-94 in Game 7 to close out a 4-3 comeback series.

Cade Cunningham once again set the tone for Detroit’s rise, finishing with 32 points and 12 assists, controlling tempo and repeatedly breaking down Orlando’s defense.

Tobias Harris added 30 points and nine rebounds on efficient shooting, giving the Pistons a steady veteran presence in high-pressure moments.

Jalen Duren’s 15 points and 15 rebounds anchored the paint, while Daniss Jenkins provided a key lift off the bench with 16 points.

Orlando came in with momentum and early control in the series, and Paolo Banchero did everything he could to extend it, finishing Game 7 with 38 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

Desmond Bane added 16 points, but the Magic struggled to find consistent secondary scoring as Detroit’s defense tightened late in the series.

The turning point came after halftime. Detroit opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run, fueled by Cunningham’s aggression and defensive stops that immediately shifted momentum.

The Pistons stretched the lead to 20 points in the quarter and never looked back, later pushing the margin to 25 in the fourth before closing out a comfortable finish.

Detroit shot 51.2% from the field and controlled both transition pace and halfcourt spacing, while Orlando’s supporting cast faltered, particularly from deep outside its leading scorers.

The win carries historic weight. It is Detroit’s first playoff series victory since 2008, and only the 15th time in NBA history a team has come back from a 3-1 deficit in a best-of-seven series.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff credited the group’s composure under pressure, saying the team stayed connected and trusted its identity through each swing of the series.

Tobias Harris, reflecting on the turnaround, pointed to consistency and discipline over emotion, stressing the importance of focusing on possessions rather than the scoreboard.

Cavaliers control second half, eliminate Raptors

In Cleveland, the Cavaliers secured their own passage with a 114-102 Game 7 win over the Toronto Raptors, finishing a 4-3 series marked by momentum swings and physical intensity.

Jarrett Allen delivered one of the defining interior performances of the postseason so far, posting 22 points and 19 rebounds, including 10 on the offensive glass, repeatedly extending possessions and wearing down Toronto’s front line. Donovan Mitchell added 22 points, providing steady perimeter scoring when Cleveland needed separation.

The decisive stretch came in the third quarter, when Cleveland broke open a tight contest with a controlled scoring run and defensive stops that limited Toronto’s transition game. Once the Cavaliers established rhythm, they managed the tempo effectively into the fourth.

Scottie Barnes led Toronto with 24 points, while RJ Barrett added 23, but the Raptors struggled to generate consistent stops during Cleveland’s midgame surge.

Semifinal stage set after chaotic first round

The Eastern Conference semifinals now feature a compelling matchup between the Pistons and Cavaliers, two teams that both survived seven-game series but in contrasting styles. Detroit leaned on comeback resilience and offensive bursts, while Cleveland relied on physical control and rebounding dominance.

The other Eastern matchup sends the New York Knicks against the Philadelphia 76ers, completing a bracket defined by tight margins and frequent Game 7 finishes.

Out West, Oklahoma City meets the Los Angeles Lakers, while Minnesota faces San Antonio, continuing a postseason shaped by parity rather than clear separation.

Detroit will host Cleveland in Game 1, setting up an early May start to a series that blends rivalry undertones with contrasting identities, Detroit’s young, fast-paced attack led by Cunningham against Cleveland’s defensive structure and interior strength anchored by Allen and Mitchell.