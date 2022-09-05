The EuroBasket Group A clash between Türkiye and host Georgia was marred after an incident during the game spilled over into a scuffle at the end of a match Sunday.

In the match, the host nation rallied from an early 10-point deficit and handed Türkiye (2-1) its first loss, though there was even more controversy following the game.

Türkiye said one of its players, according to local media reports it was Furkan Korkmaz, got into an altercation in the locker room area following the game. It was unclear who else was involved in the incident.

Assistant coach Hakan Demir said his national federation wants to review security footage. Türkiye was also upset that 22 seconds ran off the clock during a fourth-quarter on-court altercation between Korkmaz and Georgia's Duda Sanadze.

"We will watch the cameras," Demir said. "This kind of thing, unfortunately, is a big disappointment. We are here to play basketball. ... On the court, Georgia won the game. We congratulate them. It's no problem. We lost in two overtimes. Does not matter."

Meanwhile, Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF) Deputy Chairman Ömer Onan slammed the host's heavy-handed approach and the presence of police forces in the locker room area after the match. He also blamed the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) for mismanagement and threatened to withdraw from the tournament if the incident was not properly investigated.

"We organized European Championships for years, no one was harmed. The biggest mistake here is FIBA's. There have been a thousand shortcomings since the day we arrived. Players go from the hotel to the hall in 45 minutes. If you cannot ensure the safety of the players, you will not do this job," he said,

Earlier, Korkmaz and Sanadze were both ejected from the game. Alexander Mamukelashvili scored 20 points and 12 rebounds for Georgia (1-2), while Thaddus McFadden scored 17, Rati Andronikashvili and Giorgi Shermadini each scored 15 and Sanadze added 13.

Alperen Sengun led Türkiye with 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Sertac Sanli scored 15, Cedi Osman added 14 and Melik Mahmutoglu had 11. Shane Larkin finished with nine points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

Türkiye's loss created a four-way tie with Montenegro, Spain and Belgium joining it atop Group A. The top four teams in each group advance to the knockout stage.