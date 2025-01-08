The Houston Rockets stormed past the Washington Wizards 135-112 on Tuesday, powered by Alperen Şengün’s double-double and Jalen Green’s explosive third-quarter performance.

Şengün shined with 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals, while Green erupted for 22 of his game-high 29 points in a pivotal third quarter.

Amen Thompson added a monstrous 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet dished out 19 points and 12 assists.

The Rockets, now boasting 24 wins, remain a dominant force in the Western Conference.

Houston overcame a sluggish start, trailing 28-16 after a cold-shooting first quarter where they hit just 29.2% of their attempts.

Corey Kispert’s 23 points and Jonas Valanciunas’ 18 points helped Washington capitalize early, but the Wizards, struggling at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 6-28 record, could not maintain their momentum.

The Rockets found their groove in the second quarter, narrowing the gap with a 10-0 run capped by a Thompson dunk.

By halftime, Green’s buzzer-beating three-pointer pushed Houston to a 57-55 lead, setting the stage for their third-quarter dominance.

In that decisive frame, the Rockets posted 40 points, fueled by Green and Şengün’s combined brilliance, shooting 15 of 23. Houston turned 18 Washington turnovers into 35 points, extending their lead to as much as 26.

The Wizards lost Kyle Kuzma to a calf injury in the first half, further stifling their chances. Despite Kispert’s sharp shooting and Valanciunas’ contributions, the Rockets’ offensive firepower proved insurmountable.

Celtics overpower Jokicless Nuggets

The Boston Celtics added another notch to their win column, defeating the Denver Nuggets 118-106 on the road.

With Nikola Jokic sidelined due to illness, Boston capitalized to claim their 27th victory.

Jayson Tatum led the charge with 29 points, six assists, and four rebounds, while Kristaps Porzingis delivered 25 points and 11 rebounds.

For Denver, Russell Westbrook paced the team with 26 points, supported by Julian Strawther and Jamal Murray, who each chipped in 19 points.

