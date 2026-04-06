Fresh off clinching a postseason berth, Houston Rockets delivered a ruthless 140-106 dismantling of the Utah Jazz on Friday, stretching their winning streak to five and tightening their grip on the Western Conference race.

It was control from the opening tip, execution without panic, and a roster that looks increasingly playoff-ready.

Kevin Durant set the tone with a sharp 25-point outing on just 12 shots, pairing scoring efficiency with playmaking and defensive presence.

Amen Thompson powered the tempo with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Alperen Şengün added 19 points and five assists in another composed display in the paint.

Contributions flowed throughout the lineup, with Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard keeping the offense humming.

Houston never trailed. A double-digit cushion after the first quarter swelled into a 29-point advantage by the end of the third, punctuated by a decisive 19-4 burst that buried any hope of a Utah response.

The Jazz, now deep in a losing spiral, leaned on rookie Cody Williams, who produced 27 points and 11 rebounds, but poor three-point shooting and a lack of defensive resistance told the larger story.

If Houston’s night was about collective authority, the showdown in Dallas belonged to individual brilliance.

Cooper Flagg carved his name into league history with a staggering 51-point eruption for the Dallas Mavericks, becoming the youngest player ever to reach the 50-point mark.

At 19, he shot with precision, attacked with confidence, and filled the stat sheet in a performance that signaled his rapid ascent. Yet even that was not enough.

The Orlando Magic absorbed the blow and answered with balance.

Wendell Carter Jr. and Desmond Bane combined for 55 points, leading a composed offensive effort that built separation in the third quarter and held firm late.

Frustration spilled over for Dallas, with head coach Jason Kidd ejected during a tense stretch, emblematic of a team still searching for stability.

Two nights later, Houston proved its surge was no anomaly.

The Rockets edged the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a playoff-caliber test that featured the long-awaited return of Stephen Curry.

Back after a 27-game absence, Curry delivered 29 points in just 26 minutes and nearly stole the game late, dragging Golden State from a 10-point deficit to the brink.

But Houston held its nerve.

Şengün’s late basket reclaimed the lead, and Curry’s final three-pointer fell short, sealing a sixth straight win for a team now fully locked into postseason mode.

Durant, who led all scorers with 31, acknowledged the challenge afterward, pointing to Curry’s effortless impact and the value of a late-season test.

Around the league, the ripple effects of injuries and form continued to shape the standings.

The Mavericks bounced back to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 134-128, with Flagg following up his historic night with 45 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

The Lakers, missing Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, leaned heavily on LeBron James, who produced a towering all-around performance, but never recovered from a slow start.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder continued their march toward the top seed, overpowering Utah 146-111 behind Chet Holmgren and MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

In the East, the Boston Celtics tightened their hold on second place with a composed 115-101 win over the Toronto Raptors, led by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.