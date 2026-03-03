The Houston Rockets overcame a late surge by the Washington Wizards to claim a 123-118 victory Monday night at Capital One Arena, fueled by standout performances from Alperen Şengün and Kevin Durant.

Şengün poured in 32 points with 13 rebounds, while Durant added 30 points, seven assists, six boards, and a perfect 11-for-11 from the free-throw line in a rare appearance near his Maryland home this season.

Houston established control early, capitalizing on Washington's inside struggles.

The Wizards hit 12 of 19 three-pointers in the first half but managed just 6 of 28 on two-point attempts, giving the Rockets a 60-51 halftime lead.

Amen Thompson and Durant fueled a decisive third-quarter run, expanding the lead to 18.

Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant (R) drives to the basket as Alperen Şengün (R) sets a pick against Washington Wizards' Kyshawn George during the first half at Capital One Arena, Washington, U.S., Mar. 2, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Though Washington rallied with a 38-point fourth quarter, including big contributions from Bilal Coulibaly (23 points) and Sharife Cooper (21), Houston held on, sealing the win with clutch free throws and Şengün's finishing inside.

Rising stars shone alongside Houston’s veterans.

Thompson contributed 22 points and 12 rebounds, showcasing the athleticism that makes him one of the league's top young forwards.

Rookie Reed Sheppard recorded his first career double-double with 19 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, and six steals, tying a Rockets rookie record for steals in a game since James Harden.

Şengün’s versatile scoring, 13 of 20 from the field, including crafty post moves, and rebounding anchored Houston’s interior presence and control of the glass.

For the Wizards, injuries and roster transitions remain central.

Trae Young, expected to debut Thursday against Utah after limited action with Atlanta due to knee and quadriceps injuries, was ejected in the third quarter after leaving the bench during a scuffle between Houston's Tari Eason and Washington's Jamir Watkins.

Washington coach Brian Keefe had anticipated Young's near-term return, but the ejection highlighted ongoing integration challenges for the All-Star guard.

Other Wizards contributions included Coulibaly’s efficient scoring and Cooper’s dynamic playmaking off the bench.

Rookie center Julian Reese, brother of WNBA star Angel Reese, made his NBA debut, starting and logging 28 minutes despite fouling out with two points.

Houston shot 48% from the field, 35% from three, and dominated inside the paint 64-48.

Turnovers and free throws played a critical role: Washington committed 18 miscues, leading to 24 points for Houston, while the Rockets went 28-of-32 from the line.

Looking ahead, Houston hosts the Golden State Warriors Thursday, aiming to continue their push in the Western Conference standings. The Wizards visit Orlando Tuesday, trying to integrate Young and build momentum for the remainder of a season focused on youth development.