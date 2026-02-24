The Western Conference race tightened Monday night as Houston flexed at home and San Antonio made a statement on the road, each win carrying the look of a team thinking well beyond February.

At Toyota Center, the Rockets overwhelmed the Utah Jazz 125-105, surging to 35-21 and climbing into third place in the West. Utah slipped to 18-40 with its third straight defeat.

Houston seized control early. An 11-2 burst set the tone, another 10-3 run widened the gap, and by the end of the first quarter, the Rockets led 38-22.

They were loose with the ball, coughing it up nine times in the opening period and finishing with a season high 27 turnovers, but their pace and finishing masked the sloppiness. Houston poured in 29 fast-break points and shot a blistering 67% from the field.

When the Jazz threatened with a 13-2 run in the second quarter, Houston answered with a ruthless 18-2 stretch that broke the game open. The lead swelled to 68-47 at halftime and ballooned to 33 in the third before the Rockets eased home.

Jabari Smith Jr. delivered one of the finest outings of his young career, matching a career high with 31 points on 12 of 17 shooting, including six 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks, and scored 14 points in the first quarter alone while hitting his first five shots.

Amen Thompson was nearly flawless, scoring 20 points on 8 of 9 shooting with seven rebounds and two steals. Kevin Durant orchestrated the attack with 18 points and a season high 12 assists, drilling four of six from deep.

Alperen Şengün flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, repeatedly carving up Utah’s defense from the high post.

Reed Sheppard chipped in 15 off the bench and Tari Eason added 11 points and 10 rebounds, underscoring Houston’s depth.

For the Jazz, Lauri Markkanen scored 29 and Brice Sensabaugh added 26 on 10 of 15 shooting, while Isaiah Collier had 17.

The bigger concern came in the second quarter when Vince Williams Jr. injured his left knee and was helped off the floor. Coach Will Hardy said Williams would undergo an MRI.

Even with the turnovers that led to 34 Utah points, Houston’s efficiency and energy sent a clear message. The Rockets look like a team growing comfortable near the top of the West.

Spurs outlast Pistons

In Detroit, the Spurs extended their winning streak to nine with a 114-103 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

San Antonio improved to 41-16, holding firm in second place in the West and moving within 2.5 games of Oklahoma City.

Detroit fell to 42-14, its five-game run halted in a matchup that felt like June in February.

The Spurs struck first with a 14-2 run, fueled by early 3-pointers from Devin Vassell and a triple from Victor Wembanyama after contact from Cade Cunningham.

Detroit responded with physical defense and edged ahead 27-24 after one. San Antonio nudged back in front 57-55 at halftime, setting up a bruising second half.

The difference came from the arc and at the rim. The Spurs hit 18 of 40 from 3-point range and protected the paint behind Wembanyama’s presence.

A 7-0 fourth-quarter run stretched the margin into double digits, and timely outside shooting blunted a late Pistons push. All five Spurs starters scored in double figures.

Vassell was electric, pouring in 28 points on 10 of 14 shooting and seven 3-pointers.

Wembanyama filled the stat sheet with 21 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, repeatedly disrupting Cunningham and anchoring the defense when it mattered most.

Detroit leaned on Jalen Duren, who returned from suspension to score 25 points on 10 of 13 shooting with 14 rebounds.

Cunningham endured a rough night from the field, going 5 of 26 while finishing with 16 points and 10 assists. Tempers flared in the second quarter, with Keldon Johnson and Duren assessed technical fouls after a brief confrontation.

San Antonio’s balance and defensive discipline ultimately proved too much for the East’s top team.