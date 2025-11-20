The Houston Rockets cruised to a 114-104 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking their fifth consecutive victory and reinforcing their Western Conference credentials.

Turkish center Alperen Şengün led the charge with 28 points and 11 rebounds, securing his eighth double-double of the season, while Kevin Durant added 20 points and Aaron Holiday contributed 18 off the bench.

Cleveland’s De’Andre Hunter scored 25 points, and Donovan Mitchell erupted for 19 of his 21 in the final quarter, nearly sparking a comeback.

Injuries to key Cavaliers, including Darius Garland, limited their depth, allowing Houston to maintain control despite a late surge. The Rockets, blending Durant’s star power with Şengün’s rising dominance, have quickly become a team to watch in 2025-26.

Raptors roll past 76ers

Toronto Raptors continued their red-hot stretch with a 121-112 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett each scored 22 points, while Jakob Poeltl added 19 and Immanuel Quickley chipped in 18 to power the Raptors’ balanced attack.

Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 24 points and nine assists, with VJ Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes adding 21 apiece. However, a dominant third quarter – 44-28 – put the game out of reach.

The win marked Toronto’s ninth triumph in ten outings, underscoring their emergence as a major force in the Eastern Conference.

Thunder's perfect form

Defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder crushed the Sacramento Kings 113-99 at Paycom Center, extending their winning streak to seven games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starred with 33 points and eight rebounds, complemented by Chet Holmgren’s 21 points and seven boards.

Luguentz Dort and Ajay Mitchell added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Sacramento, without Domantas Sabonis due to knee soreness, leaned on Dennis Schröder (21 points) and DeMar DeRozan (17), but fell short.

Former Thunder MVP Russell Westbrook received a warm ovation from the Oklahoma City crowd during introductions, a nostalgic moment for fans.

The Thunder’s depth, elite scoring, and defensive consistency highlight why they remain the team to beat in the West.