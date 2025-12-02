The NBA delivered a high-energy night of basketball across three cities, with standout performances, clutch plays, and pivotal wins shaping the early playoff race.

In Salt Lake City, the Houston Rockets’ two-game winning streak ended in a 133-125 defeat to the Utah Jazz.

Turkish center Alperen Şengün nearly carried Houston on his back, recording 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting, 14 assists, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 2 steals in 38 minutes, coming within two rebounds of a triple-double.

Kevin Durant added 32 points and 9 rebounds, while Amen Thompson contributed 23 off the bench.

Despite their stars’ efforts, Houston’s 13 turnovers and 29.4% three-point shooting left them vulnerable.

Utah’s Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points with eight rebounds, and Keyonte George added 28 points and 8 assists, including a dagger three-pointer with 1:12 remaining.

The Jazz shot 48.2% from the field, hit 16 threes, and forced 13 Rockets turnovers, securing a crucial win to maintain playoff positioning.

In Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns ended the Lakers’ seven-game winning streak with a commanding 125-108 road victory.

Dillon Brooks scored a season-high 33 points, highlighted by a 15-point third quarter, while Collin Gillespie erupted for 28 points, 16 of them in the decisive fourth quarter.

Devin Booker played just 18 minutes due to a minor ankle tweak, yet Phoenix’s defense held the Lakers to 41.7% shooting and forced 15 turnovers.

Luka Doncic countered with 38 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists, but Los Angeles’ bench produced only 22 points.

The win propelled Phoenix to 12-6, reinforcing their Western Conference credentials.

In Indianapolis, Donovan Mitchell led the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Indiana Pacers 135-119, extending their winning streak to four.

Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points on 16-of-27 shooting, adding 9 rebounds and 6 assists, while rookie Jaylon Tyson contributed 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Evan Mobley chipped in 13 points and 4 blocks.

Indiana’s Pascal Siakam scored 26 points and Andrew Nembhard 21, but the Pacers’ 18 turnovers and limited output from an injured Tyrese Haliburton undermined their challenge.

Cleveland’s combination of transition offense, spacing, and efficient shooting highlighted their rise in the Eastern Conference.