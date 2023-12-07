The Houston Rockets secured a 110-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to nine games at home.

Dillon Brooks contributed 23 points, Alperen Şengün totaled 21, and Aaron Holiday added 22 points off the bench to lead the Rockets to victory.

Brooks played a crucial role in helping the Rockets regain control in the third quarter after the Thunder narrowed a 13-point deficit to 69-68 on a Tre Mann corner 3-pointer with 3:30 remaining, drilling a 3-pointer himself.

Holiday caught fire in the fourth period, making his first three 3-pointers of that frame, including consecutive 3s that pushed the Rockets' lead to 97-80.

Şengün was steady throughout, adding six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Jalen Green (15 points) and Fred VanVleet (11 points, nine assists, three steals) rounded out a balanced attack. Jabari Smith Jr. grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds as the Rockets posted a 53-30 rebounding advantage.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced the Thunder with 33 points – on 13-for-18 shooting – plus six assists and six steals. However, the Thunder shot just 42.5 percent from the floor as Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren combined for 12 points while missing 15 of 20 shots. Holmgren did block six shots.

Gilgeous-Alexander kept the Thunder afloat early while the Rockets shot 59.1% in the opening period. With Houston leading 26-15 and surging, Gilgeous-Alexander recorded a steal that yielded a basket and later added a three-point play that provided the Thunder a measure of stability.

Green sank a buzzer-beating jumper that lifted Houston to a 32-22 lead entering the second, but that margin could have easily been larger.

Turnovers undermined the Rockets' proficiency throughout the first half. Houston led by as many as 12 points before the break, but 10 turnovers resulted in 14 points for the Thunder.

When Gilgeous-Alexander turned his second steal into a layup just before the half came to a close, the Thunder shaved the deficit to 55-50. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 in the half.