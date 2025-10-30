The Houston Rockets roared back into rhythm with a commanding 139-121 triumph over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

After an uneven 1-3 start to the season, Houston rediscovered the swagger that defined its 2024-25 playoff run, led by the silky brilliance of Turkish star Alperen Şengün.

The 23-year-old center delivered a near-flawless all-around performance, flirting with a triple-double as he finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in 34 minutes.

His orchestration from the post and perimeter kept Toronto’s defense guessing, threading passes through tight spaces and punishing double-teams with his trademark vision.

Şengün shot 6-of-8 inside the arc and buried a timely three-pointer to stretch Houston’s lead to 15 late in the third quarter.

He also showcased his defensive instincts with two steals and two blocks, turning turnovers into transition fuel for Houston’s surging offense.

The Istanbul native’s continued rise has transformed Houston’s identity.

Once viewed primarily as a rebuilding side, the Rockets now look like a well-rounded unit centered on Şengün’s blend of EuroLeague fundamentals and modern NBA creativity.

Averaging 19.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game through October, he’s emerging as a genuine All-Star candidate – and the emotional anchor of a team blending youthful energy with veteran leadership.

That veteran presence was embodied by Kevin Durant, who exploded for 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including four triples that silenced the Scotiabank crowd.

The 37-year-old’s seamless fit in Ime Udoka’s system has provided Houston with a steady scoring hand and mentorship for its young core.

Jabari Smith Jr. added 25 points and seven rebounds, continuing his breakout start to the season as a two-way force on the wing.

Udoka’s deep rotation paid dividends too.

The Rockets’ bench outscored Toronto’s 48-32, with Amen Thompson’s slashing drives and Cam Whitmore’s perimeter shooting adding critical sparks off the pine.

Udoka, emphasizing discipline and ball movement after a sluggish start to the year, praised the team’s 30 assists on 49 made field goals – a season high.

Toronto, by contrast, found itself unraveling despite another strong outing from Scottie Barnes.

The 2022 Rookie of the Year poured in a game-high 31 points and six assists, but his five turnovers typified the Raptors’ struggles under defensive pressure.

Brandon Ingram, acquired in the offseason to form a one-two punch with Barnes, chipped in 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting – yet the Raptors’ defensive lapses once again told the story.

Toronto gave up 70 points in the paint and 18 turnovers, leaving coach Darko Rajaković frustrated as the team dropped to 1-4.

With the loss, Toronto remains among the league’s worst rebounding teams (41.2 per game) and has yet to develop chemistry after their 2024 roster overhaul.

The Raptors now turn to an upcoming homestand against Eastern rivals in search of stability.