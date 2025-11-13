The Houston Rockets lit up the Toyota Center on Tuesday night, dismantling the struggling Washington Wizards 135-112 in a performance that underlined both their offensive firepower and the rise of Alperen Şengün as one of the NBA’s most versatile young big men.

Şengün, the 23-year-old Turkish standout, posted yet another commanding double-double – 16 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists in 28 minutes off the bench – powering Houston to its third straight victory and a 7-4 record.

His no-look dime to Amen Thompson midway through the second quarter electrified the crowd and helped blow the game open, part of a 15-0 Rockets run that gave them a 15-point halftime cushion they never relinquished.

Playing with poise beyond his years, Şengün continued to embody Houston’s balanced resurgence this season.

Entering the night averaging 18.2 points and 10.5 rebounds, he once again proved integral to a roster now reshaped by the addition of Kevin Durant, acquired in a blockbuster trade last summer.

Durant, in his first full season with the Rockets, led all scorers with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting, adding five rebounds and four assists in just 25 minutes.

Houston’s offensive rhythm was relentless: 50 field goals on 32 assists, 15-of-32 from three-point range, and a season-high 135 points.

Tari Eason delivered 21 points and three steals off the bench, Amen Thompson added 18 points and a game-high eight assists, and rookie Reed Sheppard impressed in limited minutes with 11 points and steady shooting.

For the Wizards, it was another bleak chapter in a brutal start to the season.

The 1-11 record now includes 11 straight losses under first-year coach Brian Keefe. Rookie center Alexandre Sarr, the No. 2 overall pick in 2024, led Washington with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Kyshawn George contributed 16 points and nine assists.

But Washington’s defensive disarray and rebounding woes (outboarded 54-37) left them overmatched from start to finish.

Thunder storm past Lakers

The reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder continued their ruthless start, pounding the Los Angeles Lakers 121-92 at Paycom Center to improve to 12-1, the league’s best record and a reflection of their title-winning swagger.

MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was unstoppable once again, tallying 30 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds in just three quarters as the Thunder pulled away behind a 14-point third quarter burst from their star guard.

Oklahoma City’s defensive machine – anchored by Chet Holmgren’s 8 blocks and 10 rebounds – smothered the Lakers, holding them to 38% shooting and forcing 15 turnovers.

The win extended OKC’s streak to four and highlighted their remarkable consistency, boasting a league-best +14.2 point differential and the NBA’s top-ranked defense (102.3 points allowed per game).

Isaiah Joe added 21 points off the bench on 5-of-8 shooting from deep, while second-year guard Ajay Mitchell chipped in 14.

The Lakers, meanwhile, fell to 8-4 after a forgettable night without LeBron James, who sat out with a minor ankle tweak.

Luka Doncic struggled to find rhythm against OKC’s length, managing just 19 points on 7-of-20 shooting.

Rookie Dalton Knecht was a bright spot with 16 points in 22 minutes, but the rest of the supporting cast failed to click around their new superstar core.

League landscape

Elsewhere, Stephen Curry erupted for 46 points as the Warriors edged the Spurs 125-120, Jayson Tatum dropped 35 in Boston’s rout of Memphis, and Donovan Mitchell powered the Cavaliers to a 130-116 win over Miami, keeping Cleveland atop the East at 10-2.

With the Thunder, Warriors, and Suns (10-2) leading the West and Cleveland, Boston, and Orlando pacing the East, the 2025-26 season is already shaping into one of the most competitive in recent memory.