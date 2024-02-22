The Şanlıurfa Physically Disabled Sports Club (BESK), a B Group team in the Wheelchair Basketball 1. League, is celebrating the guarantee of playing in the Süper Lig promotion matches with 10 wins in 11 matches as the season draws to a close.

Veysi Fırat, president and coach of Şanlıurfa BESK, founded the Şanlıurfa Physically Disabled Sports Club in 2014 after leaving the Wheelchair Basketball Süper Lig team Şanlıurfa Metropolitan Municipality.

After two years of preparation to join the leagues, the team started competing in the Wheelchair Basketball Regional League in 2016, eventually rising to the Wheelchair Basketball 2nd League in three years and making it to the 1st League last season.

Displaying remarkable results in their first season in the 1st League, the team from the southeast currently sits in second place and secured their spot in the Süper Lig playoffs three weeks ago.

Fırat expressed the team's determination to clinch the top spot in the group by defeating the leading BETA Enerji Adana Disabled Team in their upcoming home match.

He emphasized the team's mission to integrate individuals living with disabilities into society through sports, highlighting their success.

Fırat urged fans to attend the match, noting the importance of their support as the team rides high on confidence to secure victory and advance to the Süper Lig quarterfinals as leaders.

He highlighted the team's strong youth academy, producing seven national team players.

Fırat invited individuals living with disabilities in Şanlıurfa to join the team, emphasizing the goal of reaching the Süper Lig for access to European competitions.

Despite lacking a current sponsor, Fırat expressed hope that promotion to the Süper Lig would attract sponsors and lead to live broadcasts of their matches.

Bekir Solmaz, a former player for the Şanlıurfa Metropolitan Municipality team, recently transferred to Şanlıurfa BESK.

After achieving success with his previous team, Solmaz now aims to win the Süper Lig with his new team.

He praised their squad, coaching staff and management, highlighting their excellent performance.

Solmaz emphasized their strong start, winning 10 out of 11 league matches.

Despite an initial loss to Adana, they are determined to defeat them in their upcoming match and advance confidently toward the Süper Lig.

The team's only foreign player, Abolfazl Shirinabadifarahani from Iran, joined the Şanlıurfa team four years ago through a friend.

Shirinabadifarahani, who emphasized the team's excellent results this season and the good atmosphere among the players, stated that the sole aim of all the players is to be promoted to the Süper Lig and they believe they will achieve this goal through hard work.