After a rocky start, the Houston Rockets finally roared to life on Monday night, dismantling the Brooklyn Nets 137-109 at Toyota Center for their first win of the 2025-26 season.

The night belonged to Alperen Şengün, the 23-year-old Turkish star whose blend of power and finesse continues to define Houston’s identity.

Selected 16th overall in the 2021 Draft, Şengün filled the box score with 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists in 30 minutes.

He shot 8-for-13 from the floor, even knocking down a corner three while orchestrating Houston’s offense with veteran poise.

Alongside Fred VanVleet’s 14 points and seven assists, Şengün led a free-flowing attack that piled up 38 points in the opening quarter and never looked back.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun dunks against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Toyota Center, Houston, U.S., Oct. 27, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Tari Eason topped all scorers with 22 points and five boards, while Kevin Durant – in his first season as a Rocket – added 19 before tweaking an ankle, a minor issue per postgame reports.

Rookie Reed Sheppard dazzled with 15 points and eight assists, including a viral no-look dime that brought fans to their feet.

For Brooklyn, Terance Mann’s 21 off the bench and Day’Ron Sharpe’s double-double offered little consolation as the Nets (1-3) continued to search for rhythm under new coach Jordi Fernandez.

With Ben Simmons out for the year, Brooklyn faces a long climb back.

Thunder stay untouchable

While Houston celebrated its first win, the Oklahoma City Thunder tightened their grip on the league’s top spot, grinding out a 101-94 road victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again set the tone with 23 points and eight assists, icing the game with a step-back three in the final minute.

Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein combined for 34 points and 22 rebounds, bullying Dallas in the paint. OKC’s defense, allowing a league-low 102.3 points per game, has become its championship backbone.

The Mavericks (0-3) showed flashes behind Anthony Davis’s 26-point double-double, but 18 turnovers and poor spacing doomed them again.

With Kyrie Irving still sidelined by a hamstring injury and trade noise swirling around Luka Doncic, Dallas’ season already feels precarious.

Maxey’s explosion

In Philadelphia, Tyrese Maxey turned Wells Fargo Center into his personal stage, erupting for 43 points on 16-of-25 shooting as the 76ers downed the Orlando Magic 136-124 to stay unbeaten.

With Joel Embiid resting a sore knee, Maxey again proved he’s ready to lead, while rookie VJ Edgecombe impressed with 26 points and seven assists.

Turkish rookie Adem Bona added defensive bite off the bench – seven points, four rebounds, and three blocks – earning a roar from Philly fans for his hustle and timing.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero poured in 32, but turnovers and poor three-point defense (15 makes allowed) kept them chasing shadows all night.

Around the league

Elsewhere, Victor Wembanyama’s 24-point double-double lifted the Spurs over Toronto, Jayson Tatum powered Boston past New Orleans, and Lauri Markkanen’s 38 in overtime stunned Phoenix.

The Thunder (4-0) and 76ers (3-0) lead their respective conferences, while league scoring is up 4 percent early – an early sign this could be a season built on pace and freedom.