The Houston Rockets overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to edge the Golden State Warriors 104-100 at the Chase Center on Wednesday, in a tense Emirates NBA Cup rematch of last season’s seven-game Western Conference first-round series.

The victory boosted Houston’s overall record to 12-4 and evened their NBA Cup mark at 2-2 in West Group C, while Golden State slipped to 10-10 and 1-3 in the tournament.

Turkish center Alperen Şengün played all 35 minutes, delivering 16 points on efficient shooting, six rebounds, six assists, and a steal.

His versatility and playmaking fueled Houston’s second-half surge, as the Rockets outscored Golden State 62-48 to seize control.

Şengün, averaging 19.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists this season, has cemented his All-Star trajectory following a breakout 2024-25 campaign.

Rookie Reed Sheppard stole the spotlight with a career-high 31 points, including seven triples, along with nine rebounds and five assists.

The No. 3 pick from the 2024 draft displayed poise under pressure, sinking two clutch free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining after Jordan Moody missed a potential game-tying three.

Golden State’s scoring was spread, with Will Richard leading at 18 points, while Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski each added 14. Curry struggled from deep (2-of-9) but dazzled with a behind-the-head assist.

Buddy Hield contributed 12 points off the bench, yet the Warriors’ effort fell just short, snapping a two-game win streak.

Celtics halt Pistons

The Boston Celtics ended the Detroit Pistons’ franchise-record-tying 13-game win streak with a 117-114 triumph at TD Garden, improving to 10-8 overall and 2-2 in East Group B play.

Detroit fell to 15-3 but retained first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Jaylen Brown scored 33 points with 10 rebounds and four assists, keeping Boston competitive amid Jayson Tatum’s season-long absence.

His crucial and-one layup late in the fourth quarter helped halt Detroit’s comeback.

Veteran Derrick White poured in 27 points, including 11 in the final five minutes, hitting five threes and orchestrating critical drives.

White’s late-game heroics proved decisive as Boston held firm in a tight closing stretch.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 42 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, shooting 14-of-16 from the line.

Jalen Duren added 12 points and 16 rebounds, but the Pistons fell short despite holding a halftime lead.

Thunder strikes Wolves

The Oklahoma City Thunder extended their sizzling start to 18-1 overall and 3-0 in West Group D with a 113-105 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, even with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander battling flu-like symptoms.

The victory marked the Thunder’s 10th straight and highlighted their depth and defensive pressure.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points on 12-of-19 shooting with six assists and four rebounds, including a 15-point third quarter that put the game out of reach.

The 2025 MVP favorite continues to average 31.4 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.2 rebounds.

Isaiah Hartenstein posted 15 points and 10 rebounds, while rookie Ajay Mitchell contributed 13 points in 22 minutes.

Chet Holmgren added 12 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks, helping anchor a defense that forced 16 Timberwolves turnovers.

Minnesota, 10-8 and losers of three straight, was led by Anthony Edwards’ 31 points and eight rebounds.

Julius Randle chipped in 18 points and seven boards, but poor three-point shooting (27%) and turnovers (16) doomed the Wolves’ effort.